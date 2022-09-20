Cardiff City keeping tabs on 45-y/o as they step up managerial search

Veljko Paunovic is a potential candidate for the Cardiff City job as they continue their search for a new manager.

The Bluebirds hierarchy made the decision to sack Steve Morison after a defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out, with assistant Mark Hudson taking temporary charge.

Whilst the former player is expected to be given time to prove he warrants the job on a long-term basis, other options are under consideration.

And, Wales Online have revealed that former Reading boss Paunovic ‘has also been mentioned as a name in the frame’, although they stress it’s unclear as to just how interested Cardiff are in the 45-year-old.

The former Chicago Fire chief is out of work after leaving the Royals last year and he has a mixed reputation from his time in the Championship, having had a good start to life with the Berkshire outfit before things got worse before he was eventually sacked in February 2022.

Cardiff are next in action when they take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side after the international break on October 1.

The verdict

This is quite a surprising link as Paunovic didn’t exactly have a brilliant time at Reading, although it should be pointed out that he was working in some difficult conditions.

But, the decision to sack Morison was a harsh one considering the changes that took place over the summer, and the fans will want a clear upgrade.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and it’s a big call facing the hierarchy who need to get this right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.