New Cardiff City head coach Erol Bulut has walked into a difficult job in South Wales - not least because he is having to work under transfer constraints.

The Bluebirds were punished for defaulting on a transfer payment for the deal with Nantes for Emiliano Sala a number of years ago, meaning they were banned from paying fees until the summer of 2024.

That has since been cut down by a transfer window, meaning in January they will be able to start spending money again, but for now it's just free agents and loans that City can bring in this summer.

After finishing just above the relegation places, Cardiff need to strengthen a squad massively that already underwent an overhaul 12 months ago, and one area that the club are short in is in attack.

Callum Robinson and Kion Etete are perhaps the only out-and-out options that Bulut will be able to entrust from this summer onwards, with Max Watters potentially not good enough for Championship football and Isaak Davies still unproven and having missed half of last season.

City have now been linked with a striker available for nothing this summer as according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, two-cap Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite is a target for the club.

However, at this stage it looks as though the 27-year-old will be heading abroad after his exit from Reading, with offers on the table from multiple clubs and one of those keen is Standard Liege of Belgium - whose assistant manager is none other than Ivorian legend Yaya Toure.

Who is Yakou Meite?

Meite came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth system but in 2016 he made the move to Reading, who paid an undisclosed fee to bring him to England.

After failing to make too much of an impression in his debut season, which led to a loan back to France with Sochaux in 2017-18, Meite really came to life from the 2018-19 season onwards, going three straight campaigns hitting double figures for goals, with his best tally being 17 goals in 45 matches in 2019-20.

Despite missing half the 2020-21 season through injury, Meite still bagged 12 times in 25 outings for the Royals, but then disaster struck as he missed most of the following campaign with an ACL injury, restricting him to just 13 goalless appearances.

Even though he suffered from some niggles in his final season with Reading, Meite played 27 times, scoring four goals and notching three assists before turning down a new deal at the club, thus becoming a free agent.

Would Yakou Meite be a good signing for Cardiff?

If Meite could keep himself fully fit then he would definitely be a good addition to the ranks at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Comfortable playing out wide in a front three as well as through the middle, Meite offers versatility, pace and when he's in form a real eye for goal as showed by three seasons in a row of double-figure scoring.

The injury issues are a concern though and it's clearly a struggle to keep the Ivorian fit for a full campaign, but he has a lot of Championship experience and perhaps something to prove still.

The big issue is though that other clubs are in for him and have already made offers, so Cardiff may have lost out before they've even begun battling.