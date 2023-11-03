Highlights Karlan Grant's success at Cardiff has raised questions about his future at West Brom, but he remains focused on enjoying his football at Cardiff.

Cardiff City is currently in sixth place in the Championship table, just one point behind fifth-place West Brom.

Cardiff's recent results have exceeded expectations, but maintaining this level of form will be challenging as they compete for a top six finish.

Karlan Grant has been an impressive part of Cardiff City’s rise up the Championship table so far this season.

The Bluebirds had a slow start under new manager Erol Bulut but recent results have brought them into promotion contention.

The Welsh outfit are fighting for a play-off place, with Grant featuring regularly as a key part of the team’s attack.

The West Brom forward is currently on loan for the campaign, and has made 14 appearances from 14 league fixtures for Cardiff.

Grant has contributed one goal and two assists from 12 starts and two substitute cameos.

What is the latest surrounding Karlan Grant’s West Brom future?

Grant’s success at Cardiff so far has inevitably led to questions surrounding his permanent future at the Hawthorns.

The 26-year-old revealed that he has had no contact from his parent club over the last few months, and that he’s focused on Cardiff instead.

"I haven't spoken to them," said Grant, via Wales Online.

"I don't really know how it works.

“I'm just focused on enjoying my football here."

Bulut has also been asked about the prospect of signing the forward on a permanent basis.

However, the Cardiff boss remained coy in his response, indicating that it is too early into the season to say for certain what the future holds for Grant.

"He cost a lot for West Brom,” said Bulut, via Wales Online.

“Of course, the club at the end of the season, I don't know the financial situation at West Brom, so maybe they will try to keep him or maybe they will try to sell him.

"I think right now it's too early to speak about that.

“We still have many games in front of us, so at the end of the season we can talk about that."

Where are Cardiff City in the Championship table?

A run of two wins in a row in recent weeks has seen Cardiff move up to sixth in the Championship table.

Bulut’s side has earned 23 points from their opening 14 fixtures, with goal difference separating them from fifth place West Brom and seventh Hull City.

Competition for promotion to the Premier League is set to be fierce for the remainder of the season, with just 10 points separating third from 20th in the table.

Cardiff barely survived relegation last term, but now have their sights set on a battle for a top flight berth for next year.

Next up for Bulut’s team is a Saturday trip away to an in-form Stoke City side.

Can Cardiff City fight for promotion this season?

Cardiff’s recent results have been impressive, and to be sixth at this stage of the season is a great sign.

Not many tipped the club for a promotion battle this year, but Bulut has exceeded expectations so far.

It will be difficult to maintain this level of form over the remaining 32 games.

The team will need players like Grant to continue their level of performances, or perhaps even find another level, in order to compete with the other sides vying for a top six finish.

But it would surely feel quite sweet for the forward if Cardiff can finish above West Brom in the table.