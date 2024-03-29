Highlights Grant to discuss future with Corberan post-Cardiff loan spell: 2 years remaining on West Brom contract.

Cardiff stint showcases Grant's maturity despite lower goal tally; focus on being an asset to the team.

Decline in Grant's goal-scoring form has raised doubts about his role in a potential promotion push.

West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Grant has revealed he will hold talks with Albion boss Carlos Corberan about his future when he returns from his loan spell with Cardiff City.

The Baggies frontman was loaned out to the Bluebirds during the summer transfer window as Corberan elected to recruit the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja to replace his absence.

The 26-year-old has found himself playing regular football in South Wales since departing the Hawthorns, making 33 starts from 35 appearances and netting five goals.

Grant has managed to spearhead Cardiff’s charge towards the play-offs this season, and Erol Bulot’s men still hold a small chance of sneaking into the top six if they can maintain a consistent run of form.

When Grant’s time at Cardiff comes to an end, the London-born frontman still has two years remaining on his current deal in B71, and he admits he will have to have a chat with his agents and Corberan about the next steps of his career.

Karlan Grant questions West Brom future

As reported by the Express & Star, Grant was questioned about whether a permanent move to the Cardiff City Stadium could materialise, and the former Huddersfield Town did not dismiss the idea.

Grant said: "We'll have to see! I've obviously still got years on my contract at West Brom, it's a conversation for the clubs to have, I'll go back and speak to my representatives and see what the best option is for me.

"It's the first time for me, I've never done it before, I've still got a couple years at my contract at West Brom, so I will be going back there, we'll see how things pan out.

"I think it just depends on the situation, I probably have to have a conversion with the manager and my representatives to see what the best outcome is for me, it's about me and my career, I want to play games, that's the most important thing and I've been lucky to do that this year."

With financial uncertainty surrounding the Baggies at the time of Grant’s departure, the club were seeking to significantly reduce the wage bill, and with Grant out of favour with Corberan, Cardiff opted to cover the majority of his wages for the campaign.

Grant has proven he can be a consistent goalscorer in the second tier, with his 18 goals for Albion in the 2021/22 season leaving him as the club’s top scorer for that season.

Karlan Grant's attacking contributions per season since joining West Brom Season & Club Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship season (Cardiff City) 5 2 2022/23 Championship season (West Brom) 3 0 2021/22 Championship season (West Brom) 18 6 2020/21 Premier League season (West Brom) 1 0

Despite not getting as many goals as he would have liked so far for Cardiff, Grant feels like he has matured while away on loan and has had a positive influence on the Bluebirds’ first team.

Grant added: "I've definitely matured as a player, I've always and still see myself as a goalscorer but probably haven't done that as much this year. I back myself in how I can be an asset to the team and have managed to do that here. Hopefully I can add more goals."

West Brom’s decision to make on Karlan Grant

Regardless of his past success for Albion, the last two seasons have seen a significant decline in Grant’s ability to find the back of the net regularly, and the low numbers he has been posting will not be enough to mount a promotion charge in the Championship or to try and keep the club in the Premier League – depending on which division West Brom find themselves in next term.

Baggies fans have been far from impressed with Grant’s work rate and commitment to the West Brom cause in recent years, and with a broken relationship between himself and the supporters, it seems to be for the best that he seeks a fresh opportunity away from the Hawthorns.

As Shilen Patel has now acquired a majority stake in the Black Country outfit, investment is likely to be handed to Corberan so he can stamp his own authority on the playing squad, and cutting ties with Grant would help towards securing new incomings at the start of next season to match the Spaniard’s vision.