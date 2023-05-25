Having staved off the threat of relegation to League One this past season, Cardiff City not only need to sign some new players but they also need to find another individual to lead them from the dugout following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi recently.

Despite not currently having a manager, Cardiff are still keeping tabs on a number of players as potential signings, and Wales Online have revealed that one of those is Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine season at League One level for Charlton Athletic, who took him on loan for the Eagles to give him his first chance of regular senior football.

Rak-Sakyi has flourished at the Addicks, scoring 15 goals in 43 third tier appearances from the flank and he was subsequently named the club's Player of the Year for his performances.

The youngster made two appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, but it is unlikely that he will see minutes next season due to Michael Olise being the first-choice on the right wing.

What other clubs are keen on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Due to his form for Charlton over the course of the 2022-23 season, there was always bound to be a lot of interest in Rak-Sakyi this summer, and plenty of clubs have already thrown their hat into the ring.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town, as well as Championship play-off finalists Luton Town have both signalled their interest in the attacker, according to a report from The Sun earlier in April, and there's likely to be more clubs that have not been made public that will want to bring him in.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Cardiff?

This depends on which manager Cardiff decide to appoint to replace Sabri Lamouchi.

To get the best out of Rak-Sakyi, said head coach/manager will have to utilise wingers, with his best position coming out on the right flank and cutting onto his stronger left foot where he can create chances and goals.

Should they bring someone in that favours a more narrow system with wing-backs though and no wingers, then Cardiff will not be the club for Rak-Sakyi.

He will no doubt have his pick of the bunch in the Championship though thanks to his form for Charlton, but unlike some of the more powerful clubs financially in the second tier, he may get the chance to play a lot more at the Bluebirds than other clubs who are interested.