Cardiff City join Huddersfield Town in transfer race for Australia international

Cardiff City are the latest side to register an interest in St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, according to the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old, who was born in South Africa, was capped by Australia for the very first time in September following his strong start to life in Scotland, where he arrived over the summer from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Baccus has started in every one of the Saints’ 11 Scottish Premiership matches so far in the 2022-23 campaign, and he has notched two goals already against Hibernian and Livingston.

Last week, the Record revealed that Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town had already been watching Baccus and had sent scouts to see him in action, and they have now been joined in the race by the Bluebirds.

Cardiff scouts were in attendance ahead of the January transfer window in just over two months time for St. Mirren’s 2-1 victory at home against Dundee United, in which Baccus played all 90 minutes and completed 85 per cent of his passes, as well as four interceptions.

The Verdict

Baccus is an all-action defensive-minded midfielder, which is something that both clubs interested in him could do with.

For Huddersfield, they are missing the presence of the experience Jonathan Hogg right now, with Etienne Camara currently trying his best in the middle of the park but he is still an extremely raw talent.

Cardiff though are seemingly blessed with central midfielders, with Andy Rinomhota, Joe Ralls and Ryan Wintle just some of the names current interim boss Mark Hudson has to choose from.

There’s no harm in competition though which is why Baccus you imagine is being scouted, but with him being under contract until 2024 with the Saints, it would likely take a decent fee to prize him from north of the border.