Cardiff City interested in transfer deal for 26-year-old League Two player

Cardiff City are interested in a summer transfer swoop for Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams, according to Wales Online.

The 26-year-old has played a major part of helping Rovers win promotion to League One for the 2022-23 season, featuring 33 times in the fourth tier of English football.

An 11-cap international with Gambia, Adams is a defensive midfielder who started his career in non-league with Dartford before securing a move to Norwich City in 2016, however he failed to make the grade at the Canaries before joining Ebbsfleet United and then Forest Green.

Having been at Rovers since 2019, Adams is set to be out of contract at The New Lawn this summer and it may very well be his last season with the club as a host of clubs higher up the footballing pyramid take an interest.

And Cardiff are set to be in desperate need of midfield reinforcements as it currently stands, with Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks and Leandro Bacuna all out of contract with no new deals signed as of yet.

The Verdict

Adams would certainly fit the young and hungry mould that Steve Morison seems to be going for at Cardiff currently – even though at 26 years old, Adams’ ‘young’ days may be behind him now.

He’s still got room to develop though and as a defensive midfielder he’s clearly impressed at Forest Green this season in the engine room.

There would probably be doubts though about his abilities to step up two divisions considering he’s never played in the Championship before.

Ryan Wintle has leaped from League One quite comfortably though – League Two is another matter entirely but on a free transfer, Adams could end up being a bit of a bargain.