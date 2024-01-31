Highlights Famara Diédhiou could be moving to Cardiff City from Granada, adding depth to their squad.

Diédhiou has Championship experience and could help Cardiff improve their form.

Cardiff supporters shouldn't expect him to be a prolific scorer, but he brings experience and depth to the team.

Former Bristol City striker Famara Diédhiou could be set for a move to Cardiff City, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik on X.

The Senegalese striker spent four years at Cardiff's Severnside rivals Bristol City between 2017 and 2021 but could be about to swap La Liga side Granada for a move to south Wales.

Cardiff's Turkish manager, Erol Bulut, is familiar with Diédhiou, having managed in the Turkish Süper Lig while the striker was playing for Alanyaspor between 2021 and 2023.

At 31, Diédhiou isn't the most prolific of scorers but would add depth to Cardiff's small squad and has plenty of Championship experience which will come in handy as Cardiff look to end a poor run of form which has seen them fall to 13th in the table.

Famara Diédhiou's career

The striker began his career in the lower echelons of French football before playing for the likes of Ajaccio, Sochaux and Angers prior to his move to English football.

Diédhiou made the move to Bristol City in 2017 for a then club record fee of £5.3million, according to Sky Sports.

The striker made a decent start to life at Ashton Gate, scoring 13 league goals in 32 Championship appearances during the 2017/18 season, helping the club to an 11th place finish under Lee Johnson.

Famara Diéhiou's record in English football (All Competitions) - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2017/18 36 14 3 2018/19 44 13 4 2019/20 44 14 1 2020/21 45 10 1 TOTAL 169 51 9

It was more of the same the following season for Diedhiou as he scored 13 league goals yet again for the Robins in what was a solid but not spectacular season for the Senegalese man.

Diédhiou never reached the 13 goal mark again at the Robins, scoring 12 league goals during the 2019/20 season, before only managing eight the following year in what turned out to be his last season at the club.

In total, the 6'4 striker made 154 Championship appearances, scoring 46 goals and registering eight assists.

A move to Alanyaspor followed, where he scored 13 times in 29 appearances during the 2021/22 season before failing to score during the first-half of the 2022/23 season and was subsequently loaned to Grenada in the Segunda División, where he also failed to score.

The club were promoted at the end of the season and signed the striker on a permanent basis. However, Diédhiou has scored just once this season, in a Copa del Rey tie against lower league opposition.

His last league goal for any club came in May 2022.

Cardiff shouldn't expect a prolific scorer in Famara Diédhiou

While his record was good at Bristol City, Cardiff City supporters shouldn't expect the striker to be as prolific if he makes the move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The striker is the wrong side of 30 and has struggled in recent seasons, so on the face of it, it does seem a slightly strange move from the Bluebirds.

However, with the club set to miss out on Serbian striker Andrej Ilic, it was imperative they made a signing in that position this month.

Related Swansea City and Cardiff City in transfer tussle to sign midfielder The Welsh rivals are said to be keen on Tochi Chukwuani

Erol Bulut will be fully aware of what Diédhiou is capable of at his best and obviously sees something in the Senegal international to bring him to the club.

It may not be the most exciting signing for Cardiff City supporters, but he'll offer the club experience at Championship level and depth, something Cardiff have lacked in recent weeks.