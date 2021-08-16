Cardiff City individual on the end of positive Mick McCarthy verdict

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has expressed his excitement in 19-year-old defender Joel Bagan.

The Bluebirds secured a 2-0 victory against Blackpool at the weekend with Bagan putting in a strong performance to help them keep a clean sheet.

This was recognised by the traveling Cardiff fans who chanted: ‘He’s one of our own, he’s one of our own, Joel Bagan, he’s one of our own!’

Despite his young age, McCarthy has put faith in him this season granting him a place in the starting line up after the summer departures of experienced defenders Greg Cunningham and Joe Bennett.

McCarthy saw the merit in this as after Saturday’s win, he told WalesOnline: “He’s going to be excellent, Joel.

“I’m really delighted with his performance, especially at the end of last season with his dislocated shoulder.

“I am really pleased with Joel and he is going to be a good player for us.”

Bagan had a short month loan spell at National League club Notts County in February 2020 and made his league debut for Cardiff City in October 2020 making seven league appearances for the squad last season.

Despite his young age and lack of experience at this level, his boss is confident in his abilities.

McCarthy added: “He’ll find his personality, he’s 19 and has come through the academy.

“He shouldn’t be wondering where he is because of his ability.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him.”

The Verdict:

Despite his young age, McCarthy is right to have faith in Bagan who looks to be a bright young player.

He has impressed fans already and will be hoping to continue to do so as he develops as a player this year.

There is no better place to learn than in the league itself so if Bagan can keep his head down and have a good season with Cardiff, this could just be the start of a big career.

