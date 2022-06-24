Cardiff City in transfer battle with Stoke City and European sides for 23-year-old

Championship side Cardiff City are currently weighing up a move for Bordeaux forward Josh Maja as they look to continue making moves in the summer market, according to a report from allnigeriasoccer.com.

The Bluebirds have been one of the most active teams in the EFL in this transfer window with eight players already checking in at the Cardiff City Stadium, a total that is expected to rise imminently.

Andy Rinomhota is close to becoming Steve Morison’s ninth signing this summer – and could potentially make a move for Maja who has just been relegated to the French third tier with his current side.

Literally 99% of Cardiff City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Bluebirds quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was the club first formed? 1877 1888 1899 1910

However, the forward has recently made an impact in England, spending the second half of last season at league rivals Stoke City who saw him record two goals and three assists during his time at the bet365 Stadium.

They are reported to have retained their interest in the 23-year-old, though the English second-tier duo aren’t the only clubs believed to be keeping tabs on the forward who may be looking for a way out of Bordeaux following their fall down the French football pyramid.

Belgian pair Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp are also believed to be interested in the former Sunderland striker, who looks destined to move on from his current club in the coming months.

The Verdict:

Bordeaux are facing quite an extraordinary predicament with their unexpected drop to the third tier and with this, they may be willing to offload Maja for free or a very small fee on the condition they can get 100% of his salary off their wage bill.

This could help them to rebuild for what could be a challenging but potentially exciting next few years if they can get key decisions right – and offloading the 23-year-old would be a shrewd move.

It isn’t as if they have been reliant on him considering he spent the second half of last season with the Potters – and they may be able to come to some form of arrangement with Michael O’Neill’s side with the relationship the two have already struck up from striking the initial loan deal.

Following the departure of Steven Fletcher, O’Neill could potentially benefit from another option in the forward department and it wouldn’t take long for Maja to settle in again.

And considering the lack of forward options Cardiff have, he could be a very good addition in the Welsh capital. However, you can’t help but feel he would need to be available for very cheap if the Bluebirds were to pursue an agreement for him.