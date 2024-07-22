Highlights Cardiff City are in talks to sign Kasey McAteer, an excellent young talent from Leicester City, after their promotion to the Premier League.

McAteer, who helped Leicester win the Championship, could be a valuable addition to Cardiff, who are eager to strengthen their squad for next season.

McAteer would address Cardiff's goal-scoring issues and add a dynamic element to their attack, making him an exciting potential signing for the club.

Cardiff City are reportedly in talks with Leicester City over a move for Kasey McAteer following the Foxes' promotion to the Premier League.

Journalist Paul Abbandonato has reported via X that the Bluebirds have been in talks over a move for the 22-year-old, but at this stage any potential move hasn't progressed further than said talks.

McAteer helped the Foxes make an immediate return to the Premier League after winning the 2023/24 Championship title, and it would be a real coup for Erol Bulut's side should they complete a deal to sign him.

Cardiff have already added the likes of Chris Willock and Callum Chambers to their ranks since the transfer window opened, and it's set to be a busy summer in the Welsh capital as the Bluebirds look to improve on last season's 12th place finish.

Cardiff City's interest in Kasey McAteer

Despite suffering from injuries last season, McAteer still played 23 games of Championship football, making 13 starts, as Leicester won the Championship title.

The Foxes' relegation from the Premier League in May 2023 proved to be a blessing for the young winger, and he made his first-team breakthrough after previous loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Wimbledon, certainly not looking out of place in a Leicester side stacked with quality.

However, promotion to the Premier League and a change of managers with Steve Cooper replacing Enzo Maresca means that he may find playing time harder to come by this season, and perhaps a move away from the King Power Stadium would be the right one for his career.

It remains to be seen if any move to the Welsh capital would be a loan or on a permanent basis, but either way, it would be a fantastic bit of business by the Bluebirds considering his role in helping Leicester lift the title last season.

The 22-year-old is currently away with Leicester at their pre-season training camp, but it's common place for players to go away with their clubs before leaving later in the transfer window.

In a strange twist of fate, former Bluebirds' winger Bobby Decordorva-Reid joining Leicester on a free transfer could give Cardiff a better chance of signing McAteer this summer as he'd have potentially fallen down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

Kasey McAteer would be an excellent signing for Cardiff City

It's early days yet in terms of any move being completed, but McAteer would be an excellent signing for the Bluebirds, who are showing a lot of ambition this summer.

The 22-year-old is seen as someone with bags of potential, and he would add something different to Cardiff's attack.

The Bluebirds had Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler on loan last season, both of whom have departed, and they're in need of some fresh attackers before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Kasey McAteer's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 23 Minutes played 1,158 Goals 6 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 83.9% Cross accuracy 16.7% Chances created 8 Dribble success 44.1% Touches in opposition box 58 Duels won 48.1%

Cardiff's main problem last season was their inability to score goals from open play, and this is something that Bulut is looking to address with Willock arriving from QPR, and their interest in McAteer.

Despite only starting 13 games last season, McAteer registered six league goals for Leicester, a tally which would have put him joint-top of Cardiff's goalscorers last season - helping to emphasise the Bluebirds' woes in front of goal.

Given his performances for Leicester last season, coupled with his age and potential, it would be a great signing should Cardiff get a deal over the line, and one that could help them challenge for the play-off places.