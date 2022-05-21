Cardiff City in talks to secure fifth summer signing

Championship outfit Cardiff City have opened talks with Derby County shot-stopper Ryan Allsop ahead of his contract expiring this summer, according to this afternoon’s report from Football Insider.

The goalkeeper, 29, first arrived at Pride Park in the summer as a surprise signing, with David Marshall and Kelle Roos already available as options to Wayne Rooney and the club under major transfer embargo restrictions at that point.

Starting the season above Marshall in the pecking order but on the bench, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man started regularly during the September and October period before finally establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in December.

He has barely missed a game since then – but the Rams are at real risk of losing him with the club unable to offer him fresh terms yet because Chris Kirchner’s takeover hasn’t been sealed yet.

Because he is out of contract in under two months, shot-stopper Allsop is able to enter negotiations with other clubs regarding a potential move and could leave Wayne Rooney’s side light in options in the goalkeeping deparmtnet if he departs, with Marshall sealing a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers in January.

According to this Football Insider report, the Bluebirds are “well-placed” to secure this agreement and could make the goalkeeper their fifth signing of the summer already, following Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner and Jamilu Collins through the door in the Welsh capital.

The Verdict:

Some would argue that Steve Morison needs to address other areas at the moment with Alnwick already coming in and Dillon Phillips continuing to be at the Bluebirds’ disposal.

However, this would certainly be a good addition and considering he accepted a modest wage at Derby, something he had to do because of their embargo, he shouldn’t be an expensive purchase if he was to make the switch to the Cardiff City Stadium.

With the Rams not entitled to any compensation too, this is an addition they can make without it affecting their future transfer business and this can only be a good thing for a side that are likely to be working within a limited budget once again.

Even with Kieffer Moore’s departure, they may not have a huge amount to spend because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, though the fact so many first-teamers are out of contract will give them a chance to reset.

If you had to take a guess, Allsop would be on a lower wage than what Alex Smithies is currently on at the Cardiff City Stadium, so this addition could be a shrewd bit of business from Morison and the recruitment team.