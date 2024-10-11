Cardiff City are in talks with former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele over the vacant managerial role at the Cardiff City Stadium, according to recent reports.

London World have reported that the two parties are in talks, and that the search for a new manager has been narrowed down to a list which includes Makelele and Reading boss Ruben Selles.

Makelele is more known for his playing career than his management abilities, having won various trophies, including the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, but he has managed the likes of Bastia in France, Eupen in Belgium and recently had a brief spell with Greek side Asteras Tripolis, where he was sacked after just three weeks.

Cardiff are searching for a new boss after Erol Bulut was sacked last month, and despite caretaker boss Omar Riza doing a decent job so far, the club appear keen to appoint a new permanent boss in the near future.

Claude Makelele in talks to become the new Cardiff City manager

Less than a month ago, Makelele was actually appointed as manager of Asteras Tripolis, but he lasted just three weeks after falling out with the club's hierarchy over team selection.

In his three games in charge he won one and drew two, a decent return, and he's seemingly looking to get straight back into management after things didn't go to plan in Greece.

Should Makelele get the job at the Cardiff City Stadium, it wouldn't be his foray into English football management, or Welsh for that matter, as he spent a period of time as Swansea City's assistant coach working under Paul Clement in 2017.

Given the rivalry between Swansea and Cardiff, it remains to be seen how that would go down with the Bluebirds' faithful, but at least the Frenchman has some sort of coaching experience in the English pyramid on his CV.

On the face of it, it would certainly be a left-field appointment if the Bluebirds opted for Makelele, especially with the more experienced Selles still reportedly on their shortlist, but as the Frenchman is without a club, it would mean Cardiff don't have to pay compensation, something that may appeal to owner Vincent Tan.

Claude Makelele would be a risky appointment for Cardiff City

Given his lack of senior managerial experience, there's no doubt that Makelele would be a risky appointment for Cardiff, and given their position as the division's basement boys, it's not one that they can afford to get wrong.

Cardiff need a manager who has a proven track record of helping struggling sides and who can hit the ground running as they can't afford to be cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship table.

Claude Makelele's coaching career Club Seasons PSG (Assistant) 2011-14 Bastia 2014 Swansea City (Assistant) 2017 Eupen 2017-19 Asteras Tripolis 2024

While he was a household name as a player, Makelele is yet to replicate that in his coaching career, and while he appears keen to get back into management, Cardiff may be better off opting for someone with more experience.

Of course, experience doesn't always guarantee results and if Cardiff were comfortably mid-table it wouldn't be as risky a move, but the wrong appointment here could see them cut further adrift and in grave danger of relegation.