Cardiff City in talks over striker’s permanent departure

Cardiff City are in talks with HSV Hamburg over the sale of striker Robert Glatzel to HSV Hamburg, a report from German outlet Bild has claimed.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from another German side, Heidenheim, back in the summer of 2019, although he has so far struggled to make an impact in the Welsh capital.

The striker scored 11 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, before spending the second half of last season on loan with Bundesliga side Mainz, netting twice in 13 outings.

Now it seems as though the 27-year-old could be set for a permanent return to Germany this summer.

According to this latest update, Hamburg have opened discussions with Cardiff about the signing of Glatzel, as they target promotion back to the German top-flight next season.

It is thought that Hamburg have offered Cardiff somewhere in the region of €500,000 (£420,000) for Glatzel, who is now in the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

As a result, this summer could be the Bluebirds’ last chance to receive a fee for the striker.

The Verdict

I do think it could be sensible for Cardiff to let Glatzel go permanently this summer.

The striker has never really managed to make an impact in the Welsh capital, and with a proven Championship striker in James Collins now signed to support Kieffer Moore next season, it is hard to see Glatzel getting the chance to do that in 2021/22.

As a result, the 27-year-old’s drop down the pecking order, combined with his contract situation, means it would surely make sense for Cardiff to try and receive a fee such as this for him, while they still can.

Indeed, you feel a move such as this would also appeal to Glatzel, giving him the chance to get more regular game time, and return to his home country, meaning it may be no huge surprise if this one does happen at some point.