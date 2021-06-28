Cardiff City in race for 33-cap international following impressive Euros displays

Cardiff City are interested in making a move for MOL Fehérvár defender Visar Musliu following his performances for North Macedonia at the Euros this summer, according to Sportmedia, via Wales Online.

Musilu featured in all three of North Macedonia’s group games at the Euros this summer. Despite them being knocked out of the tournament with three successive defeats, it is thought that the defender’s performances have caught the eye of numerous clubs.

According to Sportmedia, via Wales Online, Cardiff are interested in making a move for the 26-year-old who plays his club football in Hungary. That comes with the Bluebirds having already added to their back four with the arrival of Mark McGuiness this summer.

It is believed that Cardiff are being rivalled in their interest in Musliu by the likes of Serie A outfit Genoa and Spanish side Real Betis who are both thought to be monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Cardiff City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score against Rotherham? 0-0 1-0 1-1 2-1

MOL Fehérvár are believed to be valuing the defender at around €4 million (£3.4 million) following his performances at the Euros this summer.

Wales Online reports that could rule the Bluebirds out of the race for his signature with them unlikely to be able to spend that amount of money on the defender.

The verdict

This is a very interesting transfer link and these rumours can circulate during a major international tournament when players like Musliu emerge from obscurity and impress on the international stage. The 26-year-old was certainly an effective performer for North Macedonia in their three games as he has been during all of his 33-caps for his nation.

However, Musliu is an unknown quantity really and it would be a major risk for Cardiff to put up a fee of around £3.4 million to sign him this summer. Having said that he is also interesting top-flight sides in Italy and in Spain and that shows that he does have quality and the potential to be a good signing to whichever side manages to secure his services this summer.

Cardiff though already seem well stocked in his position and therefore you would be surprised to see them stump up such a large transfer fee for him this summer. It might be that the Bluebirds decide to stay clear of this one and allow the other teams that are interested to battle it out for him.