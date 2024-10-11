This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City sacked Erol Bulut some time ago and are still in search of a new manager, with former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele now being considered for the vacant managerial role.

Nothing concrete has materialised yet in terms of an actual appointment, but with Bulut gone for three weeks now, but results have since picked up and Cardiff have caught up to the teams just above the foot of the division.

However, they will want to act quickly during the international break to appoint a successor and a recent update from London World is reporting that the two parties are in talks, and that the search for a new manager has been narrowed down to a list which includes Makelele and Reading boss Ruben Selles.

Makelele is more known for his playing career than his fledgling management career. He won various trophies, including the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, but he has managed the likes of Bastia in France, Eupen in Belgium and recently had a brief spell with Greek side Asteras Tripolis.

He left after just three weeks but could be in line to return to English football through Cardiff. In the interim since Bulut's sacking, Ex-Leyton Orient and Watford first-team coach Omer Riza has stepped up in, earning four points from his first three matches in charge.

Championship table - as of 11/10/24 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Preston North End 9 -5 9 20th Coventry City 9 -3 8 21st Luton Town 9 -7 8 22nd QPR 9 -7 7 23rd Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24th Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Of course, the news has raised eyebrows already, including with Football League World’s Cardiff City fan pundit Jack Price. We asked the Bluebird on his view of the French coach following the latest reports linking him to the vacancy.

He said: "Cardiff are reportedly in talks with Claude Makelele and I really don't know how to feel about this one.

"It's taken me by surprise. To be honest, I didn't even know he was a manager until just now.

"There's a part of me that thinks it may just be agent talk and nonsense more than anything else.

"Maybe that is what I am hoping it is, because I can't understand why we would even be considering him.

"I know that Vincent Tan and Mehmet Dalman like a big name, particularly getting Bulut in last year, but even Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] back in 2014.

"But there is no body of work to go off; no basis to the appointment.

"He walked out of his last role in Greece after three games after the owners were getting involved in team selection or something like that.

"At what point do you think handing it to Omar Riza on a permanent basis until the end of the season would be better, than getting somebody who is so unproven.

"I can't have a strong opinion, though. Because I didn't know he was a manager and I've never seen one of his teams.

"If he could still play in midfield, then I would be all over that. But as a manager? Not for me.

"There's nothing to be convinced by. There is no draw factor to it.

"It would be an appointment that no supporters would get onside with, I don't think.

"When there's the likes of Ruben Selles and Steven Schumacher, and even Tony Mowbray if he is healthy, all out there, then why on earth would we go for Makelele?

"I'm hoping this one is false."

Cardiff City's search for a new manager

Given their situation, can Cardiff really afford to take a risk on a rookie manager or a relative unknown to EFL football?

They need someone who will not only command the respect of the dressing room, but who will also get more out of a squad which has obvious quality littered throughout it.

Makelele, naturally, would bring a certain level of gravitas, but does he have the experience or tactical nous to pick up results quickly? Perhaps, but Selles and Schumacher are abundantly more sensible at this moment in time.

Instant results are needed and that is especially pertinent part of the way through a season, where Makelele would perhaps be a more calculated risk during the off-season.