Striker Sory Kaba enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City in the second half of last season.

Kaba joined the Bluebirds on loan from Midtjylland in January, and he went on to score eight goals and provide one assist in 17 appearances to help the club secure Championship survival under Sabri Lamouchi.

Cardiff were said to be keen to bring Kaba back to the club, but they are currently under a transfer embargo and are unable to pay fees until the turn of the year, ruling out any potential deal.

Watford and West Bromwich Albion were reportedly interested in Kaba this summer, while as we exclusively revealed, Leeds United had sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old in action during his temporary spell at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It had looked as though Birmingham City had won the race for Kaba's signature after they agreed a fee for the striker, but he instead completed a move to Spanish side Las Palmas.

Kaba put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract with the newly-promoted La Liga outfit, and he revealed his delight at returning to Spain having represented Alcobendas and Elche earlier in his career.

"I spoke with the coach seven months ago, and now we've also talked a lot. If Las Palmas has been so insistent, it's because they know my characteristics and it aligns with the coach's plans," Kaba told the club's official website.

"It's very important when such an important player like him tells you he wants you to come.

I've signed for 4 years, and that makes me very happy. I identify with the project.

"The fan reaction after my arrival was surprising; I left Spain at a young age after my time at Elche. I know what it takes to play in La Liga, and this is a dream for me. I'd want to thank the club and the fans for their warm welcome.

"The most important thing for me is the team. A forward always wants to score goals, but if I can assist to secure three points, that's the most important. I'm the one who needs to adapt to the team; I'm here to help and score as many goals as possible.

"Every team has one or two forwards of my profile; I'm the one who needs to adjust to what the coach asks for and his playing philosophy."

How is Sory Kaba getting on at Las Palmas so far?

Kaba has been a regular for Las Palmas so far this season, with five of his seven appearances coming as starts, but he is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

According to Sofascore, Kaba takes 1.1 shots per game, has an xG of 1.13, and has missed three big chances this season.

Kaba has proved one assist so far this campaign, and he averages 27 touches and makes 0.6 key passes per game.

While Kaba is yet to open his account, he has played a key role in what has been a positive start to life back in La Liga for Garcia Pimienta's side.

After failing to win any of their first five league games this season, Las Palmas have won three of their last four matches, including an impressive 2-1 victory at Villareal on Sunday, to move up to 10th in the table.