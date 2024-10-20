Cardiff City have perhaps never had a steadier pair of hands in net than David Marshall, who spent seven successful years in the Welsh capital, and his signing represents a stroke of genius well worth replicating.

Recent campaigns have not been all that kind for the Bluebirds. Following relegation from the Premier League in 2019, Cardiff are yet to stake a real strong claim on returning to the promised land and have gradually deviated further and further away from such ambitions each season.

Make no mistake about it, a top-flight return feels nothing more than a pipe dream right now. However, it is difficult to contest the history which has been made in the last 15 years; from visits to Wembley and the heartbreak that threatens to come with it to the grand prize of a first-ever Premier League promotion and the hallowed turfs of Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge and more, Cardiff have been on a historic journey.

It is one best defined as a rollercoaster ride, encompassing monumental highs and cruel lows in equal measure. Overall, though, Cardiff made history not too many years ago - and Marshall was a driving force behind that.

Cardiff City's David Marshall transfer masterstroke

Cardiff signed Marshall from Norwich City in the summer of 2009 for a reported fee believed to be in the region of £500,000, in a bid to finally arrest the goalkeeping issues and inconsistencies which had proved so detrimental following the exit of Neil Alexander two years prior.

The Scotland international instantly proved a real hit at the Cardiff City Stadium, making 43 appearances in his first season as the Bluebirds made it all the way to the play-off final before seeing their hearts broken by Ian Holloway's Blackpool.

However, following three unsuccessful promotion attempts through the lottery of the Championship play-offs, Cardiff finally achieved their first ever ascension to the Premier League by lifting the title during the 2012/13 campaign. They also reached the League Cup final for the first time in their history in 2012, losing out to Liverpool on penalties.

Related Cardiff City will still be haunted by £8m flop who earned £45k-a-week: View Cardiff City broke their transfer record to sign Andreas Cornelius in the summer of 2013, although they have lived to regret doing so

Future England international Tom Heaton did tussle with Marshall for the starting spot between the sticks and he was inspirational during Cardiff's shock run to the cup final, but the Scotsman was always a finer pair of hands for Cardiff and proved as much in 2013/14 in particular.

Cardiff's first-ever Premier League campaign was a miserable one, but Marshall left the top-flight with an enhanced reputation after earning plaudits for his displays. Relentlessly forced into action, Marshall held his own and kept opponents at bay despite all odds, helping Cardiff to remain in games by the skin of their teeth.

His performances saw him rewarded with a new four-year contract mid-season, before Cardiff fought tooth and nail to retain his services through the post-relegation summer. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool had all reportedly expressed an interest, too, leaving the City top-brass to demand a £15 million asking price.

Meanwhile, he was named in the Sky Sports Premier League team of the year by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, earning a spot ahead of five-star shot-stoppers that season such as Petr Cech, Joe Hart and the like. An ample reflection of his talents, then, signaling just how important and impressive he was for Cardiff during their first forage into the promised land.

David Marshall's 13/14 Premier League stats for Cardiff City, as per FBRef Appearances 37 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded 73 Saves 143 Save percentage 66.2%

He never quite replicated that level of performance for Cardiff again, though, of course, he was not tested half as much in the Championship.

Mind you, there was a feeling that his stock had just slipped somewhat during his side's two subsequent seasons back in the second-tier, but Marshall still managed to earn a long-awaited move back to the Premier League by signing for Hull City in a reported £5 million deal in the summer of 2016.

Cardiff City are yet to truly replace David Marshall

As staggering as it may sound, Cardiff are yet to find a genuine, like-for-like replacement for their former star between the sticks more than eight years on from his departure.

The closest they came must be Neil Etheridge, who, like Marshall, offered an extremely safe pair of hands en route to promotion before shining under significant pressure in the Premier League.

Etheridge only ever had two seasons as Cardiff's out-and-out first-choice, though, and he ultimately did not quite replicate Marshall's undoubted legacy.

From there, though, the list of the other first-choice goalkeepers Cardiff have had since Marshall provides a damning indictment of their inability to replace the Scotsman. Alex Smithies and Allan McGregor are probably the next best, all things considered, and current first-choice keeper Jak Alnwick has serious levels to meet.