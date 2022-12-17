Concerning Cardiff City transfer update emerges ahead of January

Cardiff City have been hit with a transfer embargo ahead of the January transfer window with the club in talks to resolve the issue.

It’s the worst possible time for this to happen considering the obvious issues Cardiff have within their squad and their need to add quality in January.

However, the Bluebirds have been placed in an embargo as a result of the Court Arbitration of Sport’s decision regarding the transfer of Emiliano Sala from Nantes according to Wales Online.

This means they now cannot sign players in the January window. However, the club say they are locked in talks with various parties in a bid to resolve the issue and are ‘confident’ the matter can be sorted.

The transfer ban comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in August dismissed Cardiff’s appeal over paying Nantes FC the first instalment of the Emiliano Sala transfer fee, equating to £5.1 million plus interest.

A judgement is not set to be made on Cardiff’s appeal until the end of January or early February with the ban lasting three transfer windows should the appeal be dismissed.

Wales Online have also reported that the Cardiff hierarchy have met with Mark Hudson and is fully aware of the situation. The club say they are in talks with various parties, including FIFA and the Football League, as they seek to navigate a way around the problem.

Club chairman Mehmet Dalman said in a statement released to the press: “It’s a technical embargo, there are lots of legal discussions going on and those will continue to take place.

“We are pretty confident of being able to negotiate our way through this. It’s irrelevant anyway until January 1, when the transfer window opens, and we are working hard to find an amicable resolution by then.

“We are working hard to resolve this in the interest of the club.”

The Verdict

The timing is a huge blow to Cardiff who would have been hoping to improve their squad in January.

Even if they benefit from a favourable decision, planning to recruit players will be severely disrupted. For example, players will not want to join a club that are unsure if they will even be able to sign for them, with that uncertainty potentially being a huge blocker.

With the club nervously looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, everyone will be sweating, hoping that their appeal is successful.