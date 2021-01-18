Cardiff City hit with another blow as Premier League player makes transfer decision

Cardiff City have been dealt yet another blow in their efforts to bolster their options in defence as Frederic Guilbert has turned down a move to Wales, per Football Insider.

Neil Harris has been looking for multiple players to come in at right-back due to an injury suffered in October by Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu – one that he’s already had a setback from after recovering.

Guilbert seemed to be the number-one target, with the same source revealing that Cardiff were in advanced talks to bring the Frenchman to the Welsh capital on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

He would have brought Premier League experience to a struggling Cardiff side, having played 25 times for Villa last season but had fallen down the pecking order at the Midlands club behind Matty Cash and Ahmed Elmohamady.

But the 26-year-old has now pulled out of what was seemingly a deal that was close to being agreed in what is the second transfer coup that the Bluebirds have failed in today.

It comes after AFC Bournemouth centre-back Jack Simpson also backed out of a move to Cardiff following the two clubs agreeing a fee – the 24-year-old had ‘second thoughts’ on the transfer and made a u-turn.

Even though there is a little bit of good news for Cardiff fans today with Crewe right-back Perry Ng heading to Wales for a medical, but the additions of Simpson and Guilbert would’ve brought experience in from the Premier League and the level they’re currently at – but it’s not to be.

The Verdict

Even though Ng is Cardiff-bound, Guilbert would have been a welcome addition to Neil Harris’ squad as unlike the Crewe defender, he has experienced top-level football in multiple countries.

Ng may turn out to be a brilliant addition but Cardiff supporters will no doubt be disappointed at losing out on not only Jack Simpson but now Guilbert, who now could even join a league rival of Cardiff’s as he won’t get any game-time at Villa this season.

The reasons for the u-turn remain to be seen but it will be interesting to see if Harris now opts to go for a second right-back signing with the Ng deal almost done – with Leandro Bacuna not impressing there and Osei-Tutu struggling with injuries it’s most definitely a position that needs more depth.