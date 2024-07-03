While many Championship clubs have now started to make signings this summer, one that are yet to make any new additions to their first-team squad, are Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds ended last season 12th in the second-tier standings, 11 points adrift of a play-off place.

They did however, show signs of having the potential to push for a top six spot, under the management of Erol Bulut.

With it having since been confirmed the 49-year-old will remain in charge in the Welsh capital for the coming campaign, they will now need to strengthen the squad, to build on last season.

Meanwhile, one former Cardiff City player who is set to be on the move over this same period, is Cody Drameh.

Former Bluebirds loanee set for Leeds United exit

Having spent his entire career as a Leeds United player - albeit with much of that spent out on loan elsewhere - Drameh saw his contract at Elland Road expire this summer.

Although the Yorkshire outfit confirmed in their end of season retained list that they had offered the right-back a new deal.

However, recent reports from Leeds Live have revealed that the club do not expect him to accept that offer a new deal to stay at Elland Road.

As a result, it looks as though Drameh will be departing Leeds United this summer, and there is an argument that Cardiff City should be looking to take full advantage of that.

Cody Drameh reunion would be a smart move for Cardiff City

While the right-back has had a number of loan spells since making the step-up to first-team football, the first of those was in the Welsh capital.

Back in the 2022 January transfer window, Drameh signed for Cardiff on a loan deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It would prove to be a successful move, as the former England youth international made 22 appearances for the Bluebirds, helping them avoid relegation from the Championship.

Indeed, so impressive were his performances, that he was named the club's Player of the Season, despite only being there for half of the campaign.

So with Drameh now once again available, it could make sense for Cardiff to secure his services once again, this time on a permanent deal.

Given the impact he made during his previous spell with the club, it is a signing that would no doubt go down well with the fanbase.

Beyond that, it is worth noting that the right-back has gained plenty more experience of the Championship since his stint in the Welsh capital.

Drameh has also had loan stints with Luton Town and Birmingham City, helping the former win promotion to the Premier League in the process.

Cody Drameh senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 10 0 0 Cardiff City 22 0 3 Luton Town 19 0 2 Birmingham City 30 0 4 As of 3rd June 2024

As a result, he would be a more than reliable option for Bulut's side, if he was to make a return to Cardiff.

Meanwhile, with Mahlon Romeo now entering the final year of his contract with the Bluebirds, the signing of Drameh, who at 22 is six years younger than the former Millwall man, could secure them a longer-term option in that role as well.

With all that in mind, it seems as that with the right-back now set to leave Leeds United, there is a strong case to be made for Cardiff City ensuring he is not without a club for too long, by giving him the chance to return to another former stomping ground.