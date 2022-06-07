Cardiff City handed potential transfer boost as Cody Drameh Leeds United claim made

Cardiff City might not want to give up hope of bringing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh back to the club this season just yet.

Although it emerged last month that the young full-back had informed Leeds boss Jesse Marsch that he intended to stake a claim for a first-team place at Elland Road next season, fresh claims have cast doubt over his chances of doing so.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Drameh does not have much of a chance of regular football at Elland Road next season, with the impending arrival of Danish full-back Rasmus Kristensen set to push the youngster further from the starting XI than at present.

In his latest article, Hay states: “Drameh had a very good loan with Cardiff but the expected arrival of Kristensen doesn’t suggest he’ll get too much of a look-in back at Leeds next season.”

Drameh joined the Bluebirds on loan in January and impressed during his time in the Welsh capital, making 22 Championship appearances during his time there.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds United in 2020 but has made just five senior appearances for the club.

Quiz: The big Cardiff City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Bluebirds fan

1 of 25 How many Championship goals did Uche Ikpeazu score during his loan spell with Cardiff? 2 3 4 5

The Verdict

With this latest claim being made, and Leeds United signing a new full-back, if I were Cardiff City boss Steve Morison, I would be straight on the phone to Cody Drameh.

Although the young defender clearly has ambitions to break into the Leeds United first team, it does not sound as though he is going to do so any time soon.

Leeds are reportedly set to spend approximately £22 million pounds on Rasmus Kristensen, and you have to question whether or not they would do this if they deemed Drameh as a viable option for their first XI.

After a taste of what it is like to play regular first-team football, the last thing Drameh needs is a season sat on the bench for the most part.

As such, perhaps a move back to Cardiff could be an option for the young full back this summer.