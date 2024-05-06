Highlights Erol Bulut's future at Cardiff City looks uncertain heading into the summer.

The Bluebirds boss is out of contract having led the club to a 12th place finish in the Championship.

After recent links to Besiktas, another European side have now been linked with Bulut.

Erol Bulut has seen his name emerge among the candidates for yet another European job amid recent uncertainty regarding his future at Cardiff City.

His first season in charge of the Bluebirds saw the club end the season in 12th place in the Championship, showcasing clear progression from last season despite losing their final two games 4-1 and 5-2 to Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.

Part of the uncertainty comes down to the fact that the Turkish boss is out of contract at the Cardiff City Stadium in June, and therefore has been linked with various vacancies across the continent, which include the likes of Besiktas and Serie A giants, Fiorentina.

Bulut linked as replacement for compatriot after Panathinaikos departure

Whilst Bulut was able to deter the focus of any questions linking him with the Besiktas job in a press conference last month, reports have recently emerged in his home country that he could replace Fatih Terim as the head coach of Greek Super League outfit, Panathinaikos.

On Thursday, a report from Turkish media outlet Fotospor claimed that Terim could depart the vacancy which he only took over in December, and that his compatriot is one of the club's main potential targets.

The report highlights that Bulut has worked with an array of Greek players throughout his managerial career, which includes current Bluebirds in the form of Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas, with the centre-back in particular being one of City's most consistent performers in this Championship campaign.

The report goes on to say that the Panathinaikos hierarchy, including club president Giannis Alafouzos have held an initial meeting, with Alafouzos said to be keen on Bulut replacing Terim as head coach at the Votanikos Stadium.

At the end of the report, it references that Bulut is currently locked in talks with Vincent Tan over extending his stay at the Cardiff City Stadium, depending on the potential backing he may receive in the summer as the Bluebirds look to progress towards the play-offs.

Erol Bulut stance will ease Cardiff City fears

Despite the links of a potential move away, Bulut has continued to dismiss any rumours, as well as reiterating his happiness to continue building a project which will see Cardiff competing at the top end of the second tier for a sustained period of time.

"No comment. You can answer for yourself – take it as a yes or a no!," the 49-year-old said via Wales Online after the final game of the season at the New York Stadium.

"But I've said it many times, I'd like to build here."

"We had positive talks with the chairman, Mehmet (Dalman), but until now I don't have anything clear to say. Now we are on one point, maybe that takes a few days for the club. I don't know," he added.

Despite this, it's clear that Bulut hasn't felt entirely secure this season by further comments that he doesn't "want to be a guest again, I want to be part of the family."

"It shouldn't take a long time because I have to make plans for my career and Cardiff have to make plans." he concluded.

Cardiff City must get their house in order

It's clear that Bulut's resume has made him a wanted man by some big European sides, so it's imperative that Cardiff get their house in order and resolve any contract talks as soon as possible, allowing the head coach to continue building a project.

Although this season has been inconsistent for the Bluebirds, there have been numerous occasions where they have shown signs of where this team can get to if Bulut is given adequate backing in the transfer market and feels secure in his role.

Failing to do so would mean yet another summer of change, and could potentially prove detrimental to those future prospects.