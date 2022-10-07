Cardiff City first-teamer makes confident Championship claim amid mixed form

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota believes his side are in a good position to be challenging for the play-offs with the club currently sitting just three points adrift of the play-off zone, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Bluebirds were sat in 18th position when they dismissed Steve Morison – but have managed to pick up four points from six under current interim boss Mark Hudson – making a good start to his reign.

Securing a late equaliser against Burnley last weekend, Mark Harris’ strike in midweek ensured they took all three points and with that, they currently sit in 15th position.

Although they are still in the bottom half of the table, they are now five points above the drop zone and are now looking up at their Welsh rivals, with Swansea City currently sitting in sixth place but only having three more points than the Bluebirds at this stage.

This gives Rinomhota’s side no shortage of motivation to claim three points away at Wigan Athletic tomorrow, with Leam Richardson’s side failing to win a single home game this season.

And the midfielder believes his side are in a good place at this stage, though he is desperate to maintain their current unbeaten run.

He said: “From there, we want to go on a run and keep picking up as many points as we can.

“It’s still so tight at the minute, and we’re only three points off the Play-Off positions, so we’re in a good position to be challenging.”

The Verdict:

Although it’s admirable that Rinomhota has great ambitions for his side, something he should have considering he was persuaded to join this project following a long spell at Reading, stability has to be the main priority.

Even if they finish slightly above where they finished last season, it’s progress and some would even see it as a considerable achievement considering they still have a reasonably new squad.

Unnecessary instability was created with the sacking of Morison and that’s provided the Bluebirds with an obstacle to overcome – but they seem to have cleared that already judging by their record under Hudson.

The one real positive for the club is the fact they managed to get some of their business done very early on in the summer and that was important considering the scale of their rebuild.

That could potentially contribute to their success this season, though they still need to be given time to gel together. The long-term absence of Jamilu Collins is also a real blow for them.