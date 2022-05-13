Cardiff City finalise transfer swoop for midfielder ahead of 22/23 campaign

Cardiff City have confirmed that Ebou Adams will join the club on a three-year contract when he leaves Forest Green Rovers this summer.

The midfielder has spent the past few years at The New Lawn and he has impressed, particularly in the season that has just finished, with Adams playing 37 times for Rob Edwards’ side as they won the League Two title.

Despite winning promotion, it was always going to be difficult for Forest Green to keep hold of Adams as his deal was expiring.

And, that has proven to be the case, as the Bluebirds announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon, with Adams explaining that talks with boss Steve Morison convinced him to pick the Welsh side.

“I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans, and I just wanted to be involved. We spoke about the style of football we would be playing, and it is a style I really like. Hopefully I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong.”

Morison has already made it clear that it will be a very busy summer as he reshapes the squad.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is a very smart bit of business from Cardiff as they are getting a player who is entering his peak years and someone who will be desperate to prove himself in the Championship.

To get a player like that on a free transfer is a coup and it signals a good start to the window for Cardiff, who we know are going to be busy.

For Adams, he will hope to build on the promotion winning year he had with Forest Green and to handle the step up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.