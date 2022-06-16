Cardiff City finalise transfer swoop for Derby County player

Cardiff City have completed the signing of keeper Ryan Allsop who has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Steve Morison made no secret that he expected to be very busy this summer, as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the Bluebirds and they announced their eighth new arrival this afternoon.

That’s after the club revealed Allsop would be joining on a two-year deal when his contract with Derby County expires at the end of the month.

Bringing in a new keeper was sure to be a priority for the Welsh side, as Alex Smithies has left the club so Morison wanted a new addition to compete with Dillon Phillips for the number one spot.

Allsop will join on the back of a good season with the Rams, even if it ultimately ended in relegation following the massive points deduction they were hit with.

The 29-year-old made 30 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side and the move to Cardiff will give the stopper the chance to remain in the Championship.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Cardiff as they’ve brought in a reliable, experienced keeper who will push Phillips for a place in the first-team.

To get him on a free transfer makes it a low-risk move and it continues what has been a very productive summer so far for Morison who has totally reshaped the squad.

For Allsop, his form with Derby means he deserves another shot in the Championship and it will now be down to him to try and force his way into the team.

