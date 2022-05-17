Cardiff City finalise transfer swoop for 28-y/o

Cardiff City have signed Jak Alnwick on a free transfer from St. Mirren.

The keeper may be known to fans in England having previously had spell with Blackpool and Scunthorpe among others in the Football League, whilst he also featured for Rangers.

Now in Scotland with the Buddies, Alnwick has impressed over the past two years but with his contract at the Paisley outfit expiring in the summer, there were doubts about his long-term future.

And, according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the stopper has agreed to join the Bluebirds.

It’s no secret that Steve Morison wants to bring a new keeper in this summer and Alnwick is someone who has been linked with the Welsh side in recent weeks.

The Cardiff boss has already made a move in the transfer market, after completing the signing of midfielder Ebou Adams, another who was also out of contract in the summer.

So, Alnwick’s arrival would be the latest new recruit ahead of what will be an extremely busy few months as the boss reshapes the squad.

The verdict

This would be a smart move by Cardiff City because Alex Smithies is leaving in the summer, so they need a new keeper and Alnwick fits the bill.

His performances in Scotland have been impressive and he has experience in the Football League so you would expect him to make the transition pretty easily, particularly at this stage of his career.

It also continues what has been an exciting start to the window following Adams’ signing and Cardiff fans will be looking forward to what’s ahead this summer.

