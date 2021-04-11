Cardiff City figure issues strong response to Erik Alonso claim following Derby County takeover

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has dismissed Erik Alonso’s claims that he was in talks to buy the Welsh club.

The Spanish businessman is set to become the new owner of Derby County, after agreeing a deal to buy the Rams, with Football League approval the final hurdle to overcome before confirmation arrives.

Alonso has been keen to get involved in football for some time, and he recently stated that he was in talks to buy Sheffield Wednesday and the Bluebirds.

However, that came as a surprise to Dalman, with the Cardiff chairman disputing Alonso’s version of events when speaking to Wales Online.

“I’m shocked by what has come out, to be honest, and wonder why the comments have been made. His definition of discussions is clearly entirely different to ours.

“An initial contact was made and we asked for an NDA and full disclosure of funds. None of that was forthcoming. It takes an awful lot more than an initial phone call to enter into proper or meaningful conversations with us.”

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

Cardiff clearly aren’t happy with these comments from Alonso, and you can understand why they would be frustrated if they feel Alonso is using their name to give himself more credibility.

It’s also important that they are honest with the fans, as some may be wondering why the club aren’t taking an opportunity to welcome fresh investment, particularly if it could take Cardiff to the next level.

Ultimately, we won’t know the truth from this as it’s someone’s word against another, but Alonso’s only focus now will be on Derby County.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.