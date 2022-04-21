Cardiff City fan pundit identifies 21-year-old as the Bluebirds’ player of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have had a fairly disappointing season as they currently find themselves 17th in the league.

Steve Morison has been in charge of the Bluebirds this year and although they have safety in the Championship, next season they will be looking up the table trying to finish closer to their eighth place in the 2020-21 season.

Despite their poor performance this season, there have been some good players in there and players that fans will want to see remain with the team for next season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey who he would name as his player of the season.

He said: “Player of the season is a tough one really.

“We started to hit the ground running from January onwards and the likes of Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle and Perry Ng who found a lot of form in that time.

“If it had been from the beginning of the season, it would be an easy pick for me and that would be Cody Drameh, but it’s not.

“In terms of the whole season, there’s been some very consistent players that have stood out and for me that would be Mark McGuinness. He’s offered a lot, he’s made a couple mistakes here and there but the fee we paid for him and the fact he’s played most games, having a lot of games without breaks as well at his age.

“For me, he’s a top, top player and definitely my player of the season for sure.”

The Verdict:

Despite having a disappointing season, there have definitely been some players that have performed for Cardiff this season and McGuinness is a fair shout for player of the season.

At only 21-years-old, the centre-back has played 31 Championship games for the Bluebirds this season and proved he has the strength he needs as a centre-back in the Championship to do well.

Furthermore, he has also been able to contribute three goals which shows he has a role to play at both ends of the pitch and isn’t afraid to contribute.

At such a young age, Cardiff will be keen to keep the young player on as he grows his game.