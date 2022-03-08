Cardiff City fan pundit assesses Max Watters’ future with the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Max Watters joined Cardiff City on a three-and-a-half year deal from Crawley Town in the 2021 January transfer window.

Prior to the move, Watters had been a prolific striker in the EFL, scoring 13 times in 15 appearances in 2020/21.

Last summer, after making just three substitute appearances for the Bluebirds as the season closed, Watters joined MK Dons on loan for the season.

He was re-called in December after scoring seven goals in 14 matches, but since his return to the Welsh capital, the forward has made just four appearances and scored one goal.

Watters was also involved in an incident with Cardiff City manager Steve Morison in their fixture against Coventry City last month, when he was hooked in the 37th minute in a humiliating incident.

After the match, Morison claimed he substituted Watters because he ‘wasn’t good enough’ and the forward has not appeared for Cardiff City since.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey for his thoughts on whether the Bluebirds will look to keep or offload Max Watters in the summer.

“I think whether Cardiff keep Watters in the summer is one thing – I think they should.” Ben told FLW.

“He is injured at the minute so that’s why he hasn’t been playing.

“I wouldn’t look too much into the incident with Morrison, we had a similar incident with Isaak Davies and he’s just signed a three year deal.

“It’s the way Morrison does things – he does sometimes use a bit of a shock tactic to get the players into gear – and if Watters doesn’t react to that and he doesn’t suit Morrison’s system, I would trust Morrison.

“But I do feel there’s definitely a very, very, good player in there in Watters and he could be a striker for us for the foreseeable future so I would definitely definitely hope that we keep him and give him a chance

“If he does maybe need one last loan spell that could be an option, but, I would prefer him to be in the squad.

The Verdict

After the incident against Coventry City, there was bound to be speculation over what Max Watters future held at Cardiff City.

He has not featured since, supposedly due to injury, but it has been reported that him and manager Steve Morison have held talks to clear the air.

By the time the summer comes around, it remains to be seen whether or not Watters can react to his treatment last month and improve enough to be considered good enough to lead the line at this level by his manager.

Only time will tell on this one, but given that they have only just signed him, I don’t think Cardiff should be looking to offload Watters just yet.