Cardiff City face transfer battle to recruit 21-year-old

Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United are keen to pursue a fresh move for former loanee Dylan Levitt, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a reasonably productive spell at Tannadice last season, recording six goals and one assist in 29 appearances for the side north of the border and proving to be an asset both defensively and going forward.

However, with the young midfielder only joining the Terrors on loan, he returned to parent club United this summer but may not feature in Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans yet, with former Nottingham Forest loan player James Garner likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage.

With this, Jack Ross’ side are weighing up an ambitious permanent swoop for the 21-year-old and it’s thought the Red Devils could potentially be open to a move if an offer meets their valuation.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, are targeting a loan deal for Levitt with Steve Morison working within a reasonably tight transfer budget this summer despite seeing several first-teamers leave on the expiration of their contracts this month.

Already bringing in Ebou Adams and Andy Rinomhota, the Bluebirds are still in the process of rebuilding their midfield with former loanee Tommy Doyle returning to Manchester City and Leandro Bacuna, Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks all leaving the Cardiff City Stadium after their deals expired.

The Verdict:

Cardiff find themselves in a very good position at this stage, even with their forward area still needing to be addressed if they are to be competitive during the 2021/22 campaign.

They still have five loan slots to use and with some areas of their squad already being addressed, they can afford to bring Levitt in temporarily and two or three new forwards on loan deals without exceeding their limit.

They are allowed five loan players in their matchday squad and although Morison may be keen not to take all of them up, with the Bluebirds needing to build for the long term with players that will be at the club for several years, he may have little choice but to make full use of this market again to provide quality and depth.

Looking at their current midfield situation, Rinomhota isn’t a player that will score on a regular basis and similar can be said for Adams, especially with the ex-Forest Green Rovers man needing to make two steps up.

Levitt can come in and replace the goalscoring threat from midfield that Doyle provided, so they should be looking to do everything in their power to get a deal over the line.