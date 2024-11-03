At some stage of the season, Cardiff City have myriad contract scenarios to address, with no less than fourteen players currently set to leave the club for nothing next summer.

The Bluebirds were hardly faced with the same contractual concerns during the previous campaign, which saw the likes of Sheyi Ojo and Romaine Sawyers depart on free transfers after becoming peripheral figures in the Welsh capital.

Now, though, the state of play represents a significant contrast and Cardiff have some much tougher decisions to make in the not-too-distant future.

Football League World duly looks at what judgement calls may ultimately be made by the Bluebirds on each player out of contract at the end of the season.

Dimitrios Goutas

Dimitros Goutas is nearing the latter stages of the two-year deal he signed to join Cardiff under Erol Bulut in the summer of 2023.

The towering Greek defender racked up the most league minutes across the entire squad last season, and has redefined his importance following the inteirm appointment of Omer Riza.

Goutas is currently forming an unbreakable centre-back pairing with Callum Chambers, having climbed back up the pecking order as of late. Should he continue to maintain his steely defensive displays, you would imagine that Cardiff will be entering negotiations with the 30-year-old at the very least.

Verdict: Keep

Anwar El Ghazi

Former Ajax and Aston Villa wide-man Anwar El Ghazi joined in the summer on a one-year contract, and his future currently hangs very much in the balance.

The experienced winger has shown flashes of real promise and is now off the mark for the Bluebirds this season. Many supporters still feel as though they're yet to see the best of El Ghazi, who possesses previous promotion-winning experience at this level with the Villains.

That version of El Ghazi hasn't really been seen at Cardiff just yet, although he's another player growing in confidence and importance as of late - and there is optimism that he'll truly hit the ground running before long.

El Ghazi can become a real asset for Cardiff, but, if he rekindles his old performance levels, then will they even be able to keep him for next season and beyond? Likewise, should the forward flatter to decieve then Cardiff are hardly going to be racing to tie him down to extended terms.

It's a complex situation with plenty of moving parts, and it's hard to deliver a definitive judgement either way.

Verdict: See how the situation plays out

Callum Robinson

Cardiff may have no easier decision to make when it comes to the list of contract calls to make.

Callum Robinson finds himself towards the end of the three-year deal he agreed in order to join the club from West Bromwich Albion in 2022, and extending his stay feels a no-brainer at this moment in time.

Robinson, who has more goals and assists than any other Cardiff player at Championship level, is currently the side's top scorer and is one of a number of players to seemingly feel liberated by the interim appointment of Riza.

He's a class act who offers experience, versatility, goals and assists along with having an extremely strong relationship with supporters - Cardiff may want to act somewhat quick to get Robinson on fresh terms.

Verdict: Keep

Callum O'Dowda

Likewise, Cardiff surely cannot allow fellow Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda to leave for nothing at the end of the season either.

O'Dowda is also approaching the end of his three-year deal at Cardiff. Though O'Dowda has suffered some injury set-backs during his time at Cardiff, he's arguably their most consistent player when fully fit.

His athleticism, direct running and versatility are all key qualities for Cardiff's left-hand side and he would likely prove a tricky player to replace, too.

Verdict: Keep

Yakou Meite

Meanwhile, Yakou Meite is currently set to see his deal expire next summer and, as things stand, it's difficult to imagine Cardiff looking to extend it.

The Ivorian has slipped down the pecking order under Riza, who seemingly doesn't fancy him in the same way that Bulut did. He's a bit-part player right now and, despite the threat posed by his physical presence, Meite has been sorely disappointing infront of goal ever since his switch from Reading last summer.

Verdict: Let go

Isaak Davies

It was a real blow for all involved when Isaak Davies was struck down with a long-term hamstring injury a week before the season started, with the Welshman having been primed to lead the line following a productive 12-goal haul while on loan with KV Kortrijk in the previous campaign.

Academy product Davies is still recovering from that injury at the moment, but there will be hope that he can kick-start his career at his boyhood club once he's back and available for action around the turn of the year.

There has been a lot of promise around Davies for some time, and at 23, Cardiff surely won't let him go just yet, with his deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Verdict: Keep

Joe Ralls

Cardiff should have a similarly straight-forward decision when it comes to club captain Joe Ralls.

The midfield stalwart has skippered the side for a few seasons now and has spent his whole career at Cardiff, representing rare consistency and longevity in this day and age.

Ralls is perhaps not quite as integral as he had been in years gone by, but nonetheless, his leadership, experience and know-how will still be important qualities for Cardiff for the foreseeable future.

The Bluebirds have a one-year extension option option in his deal and you would fancy them to trigger that at some point this year.

Verdict: Keep

Kion Etete

In contrast, though, it does feel as though Kion Etete's time at Cardiff may be coming to an end.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect is perhaps the most divisive player at Cardiff, with supporters generally occupying two vastly opposing schools of thought when it comes to Etete.

Some will argue that the club need to cut their losses on a player now entering the final throes of the three-year deal he signed in the summer of 2022. Others, though, will tell you that patience and latitude are both required with Etete, who has endured tough luck with injuries alongside bearing the trying responsibility of leading the line for a team who simply didn't create many chances.

Kion Etete's Championship stats for Cardiff City across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Starts Goals Assists 2022/23 28 12 3 1 2023/24 28 12 3 0 Total 56 24 6 1

Either way, the goals have failed to flow for Etete and he's yet to play this term after also picking up a long-term injury during pre-season.

That probably counts against him in regards to earning a new contract at Cardiff, with limited time to do so now. He should get an opportunity to show his worth and fight for fresh terms, though.

Verdict: Let go

Aaron Ramsey

Unfortunately, it simply hasn't been the fairytale homecoming that many had hoped for with Aaron Ramsey, who has struggled to get on the pitch for his boyhood club after completing a sensational return last summer, where he signed a two-year-contract.

The ex-Arsenal midfield dynamo started life back in the Welsh capital in emphatic form before being struck down and forced to sit on the sidelines for much of the first season.

It must be said, Ramsey was miles off the level in his first four games of the current campaign, and he's now injured once again. The 33-year-old isn't expected to be back in action until the end of November at the very least, and he'll have fairly limited time to potentially earn a new contract.

Related Cardiff City will always be grateful to Steve Morison for resisting Rubin Colwill axe Steve Morison chose to retain Rubin Colwill at the expense of Sion Spence at Cardiff City, which turned out to be an inspired judgement call

It's unclear just what Ramsey wants to do just yet, with retirement and a natural route into coaching an obvious option. You would imagine it's likely that Ramsey will end his career at Cardiff, though, and there are suggestions that the club have the option to extend his stay.

Ramsey has less than twelve months to run on his current deal and, with his wretched injury record, it's not necessarily probable that he'll be staying on beyond that.

Verdict: Let go

Jamilu Collins

Left-back Jamilu Collins was set to see his deal expire in the summer, but the club acted on a one-year extension clause to retain him until 2025.

The 30-year-old was a frequent fixture under Bulut, although Riza hasn't exactly seen it the same way. Collins has lost his spot at left-back to O'Dowda and it's hard to see that situation changing anytime soon.

Therefore, it doesn't feel as though Collins will be staying at Cardiff beyond next summer.

Verdict: Let go

Andy Rinomhota

Andy Rinomhota is coming to the end of his three-year deal, and it had felt as though he was primed to leave this summer following a brief loan spell with Rotherham United during the second-half of the previous campaign.

However, Bulut clearly had a role in some capacity for Rinomhota, who he chose to keep at Cardiff while letting the likes of Ryan Wintle, Ebou Adams and Eli King go elsewhere.

Just where Rinomhota stands under Riza is unclear for the time being, but he's clearly behind Manolis Siopis, Alex Robertson and Ralls in the pecking order despite impressing in the EFL Cup at the start of the season.

Rinomhota represents a solid and steady squad player for Cardiff right now, but with highly-rated pair King and Joel Colwill poised to return from their loan spells and challenge for a first-team place at the end of this campaign, is there much upside to keeping him around at the age of 27?

He'll want to be playing regularly at his age, and the bigger picture is what Cardiff may need to be looking at.

Verdict: Let go

Jak Alnwick

Jak Alnwick has forced his way back to being Cardiff's undisputed number-one between the sticks, and retaining him beyond this season should be a very easy decision to arrive at in due course.

Alnwick, who has less than a year to run on his current terms, had been playing second-fiddle to Ethan Horvath before snatching the gloves away from his compatriot, and it's difficult to see him losing his place any time soon.

He's been one of the main beneficaries from Riza's interim appointment, captaining the side on more than one occassion.

Verdict: Keep

Kieron Evans

Kieron Evans left Cardiff in his fourth loan spell in as many years when he joined neighbors Newport County in the summer, after agreeing a fresh one-year contract with an extension option.

The tricky wide-man was previously touted for big things in the Welsh capital, but for one reason or another, he's never been truly fancied despite often impressing in pre-season and cup competition.

A graduate of Cardiff's youth system, Evans would represent optimal profit if Cardiff sought to activate their extension option in order to cash in on him, and that's a scenario which perhaps shouldn't be ruled out.

Evans is soon to turn 23 and given he's currently plying his trade in League Two, it's fair to say he's likely made his final appearance for City already.

Verdict: Let go

Raheem Conte

Raheem Conte very much finds himself in the same boat, having also agreed a one-year contract with an extension option included back in the summer.

The difference, some will argue, is that it's much more possible to envisage a future at the club for Conte. The versatile wide-man, who can play at either right-back or as a winger, has impressed in his fleeting displays at first-team level - so much so that supporters have wanted to see him as a permanent fixture.

Suprisingly, Conte was loaned out to National League side Woking on deadline day. Cardiff fans will like to think he's too good for the level and, if he shows that this season, expect him to earn a new deal.

It's probably crunch time for Conte, who will turn 22 this month and is fighting for a future while away on loan this season. He's clearly talented, though, and is more than good enough to become a part of the first-team in the years to come.

Verdict: Keep