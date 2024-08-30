Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Roko Simić from RB Salzburg for a fee of around €2 million, with add-ons of up to €500k and a 10% sell-on clause - but the Croatian is set to go out on loan to KV Kortrijk.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the latest on the situation, following up from a report from WalesOnline on Thursday morning, which stated that Cardiff have beaten a number of clubs to his signature.

That includes Sunderland, who were in talks with the forward themselves, and keen to land the highly-regarded Croatia youth international. However, he is not set to be a part of Erol Bulut's plans this term.

The Bluebirds signed Wilfried Kanga on a season-long loan deal from Hertha Berlin earlier in the summer but have been in the market for additional options at the top-end of the pitch.

It is reported that Cardiff's capture of Simic will be completed on a permanent basis, with City having opted to conduct long-term deals as opposed to relying too much on the loan market under Bulut this summer.

Roko Simic's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals 2020/21 NK Lokomotiva HNL 25 3 2021/22 FC Liefering 2.Liga 24 19 2022/23 Red Bull Salzburg, FC Zurich (loan) Austrian Bundesliga, Super League 29 5 2023/24 Red Bull Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga 38 6

The transfer latest regarding Roko Simic as Cardiff City look to seal move

Alongside the news of the move itself, Cardiff's own strategy for Simić has been revealed. The Red Bull Salzburg forward is poised to be loaned out to sister club KV Kortrijk of the Belgian top-flight.

Cardiff's boss confirmed in his pre-Middlesbrough press conference that Simić has completed his move but, as reported by WalesOnline and Romano, will be spending the duration of the season on loan with Cardiff's sister club Kortijk.

Now, the finances in the deal have since been revealed as well, with Romano explaining the situation will cost around €2.5 million (£2.1 million), including add-ons. Simić's former club will also hold a 10% sell-on clause.

Over the last twelve months, Cardiff have green-lighted a number of loans to Kortrijk, who are a part of Vincent Tan's entrepreneurial empire. Isaak Davies scored twelve times for Kortrijk last season.

In many ways, the Simić signing mirrors that of Ryotaro Tsunoda in January, with the Japanese defender having headed to Belgium immediately after completing his arrival in Wales.

Related Cardiff City supporters will be keeping one eye on eight-figure Aston Villa man this season: View Jaden Philogene completed a transfer to Aston Villa this summer, just over a year on from his emphatic loan spell with Cardiff City

Cardiff City's future plans with Roko Simic

Cardiff will hope that Simic can develop and improve in a similar fashion to Davies, but the early signs of potential are exceptionally good.

Sunderland's transfer strategy in recent seasons has been pre-peak and rapidly developing players, and their strong interest is a positive one for the Bluebirds.

Simić should feature more regularly with Kortrijk, and the finances involved should pay dividends in the long-term, if he is a regular with the Belgian outfit.