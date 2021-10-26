Cardiff City eyeing Rangers figure as potential Mick McCarthy replacement

Rangers assistant manager Michael Beale has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant managerial role at Cardiff City, as per a report by Wales Online.

The 40-year-old, who has seen a lot of success with the Scottish giants, is believed to be a vital reason as to why Rangers have been successful in recent seasons.

Beale held coaching roles within the academies at Chelsea and Liverpool, before heading north of the border to join up with Gerrard.

Whilst at Chelsea, the 40-year-old helped develop the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, before swapping West London for North-west England.

Beale joined Liverpool to become the head coach of the club’s U23s, before spending some time in Brazil.

It was only a brief spell in South America before Gerrard added the young coach to his team to head to Scotland.

The verdict

Beale is certainly a name that is unknown to the vast majority of football fans, but his coaching career thus far, and in particular, his success with Rangers, could stand him in good stead for the vacant role.

The number of young and progressive managers in the EFL continues to be increasing, and whilst this type of appointment does not fit the pattern of recent times, Cardiff are in a position where a change of philosophy could be on the cards.

Beale offers plenty of potential, but given his lack of experience as the number one, he might not be viewed as a suitable candidate by the Cardiff hierarchy.

However, there is definitely scope for the young manager to succeed with The Bluebirds, should he be appointed.