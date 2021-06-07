Cardiff City eyeing move for EFL forwards ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Cardiff City are reportedly monitoring Uche Ikpeazu and Freddie Ladapo heading into the summer transfer window, according to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds finished eighth in the Championship table this season, and will be hoping they can force themselves into the top-six next term, as they target promotion into the Premier League.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy is clearly keen to add depth and competition to his attacking options heading into the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

They already have some strong options in attacking areas of their team, having recently added James Collins to their team earlier this summer, as they look to add competition for Kieffer Moore’s starting spot next season.

Ladapo caught the eye with some impressive performances fro Rotherham United this term, as he scored nine goals, and was on hand to provide one assist for his Millers team-mates, although his efforts weren’t enough to see them survive in the Championship.

It was a similar story for Ikpeazu, as the former Reading youngster made 33 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers, whilst also chipping in with six goals and five assists this season, as the Chairboys dropped back into League One.

Ladapo has previously been linked with a move to Middlesbrough already this summer, and so Mick McCarthy will know that he faces competition to strike a deal for the 28-year-old.

The Verdict:

Do they need another striker? I’m not so sure.

Cardiff already have an excellent option to lead the line in the Championship in Kieffer Moore, but competition for his starting spot could be exactly what he needs to take his game to the next level.

In terms of depth and on a rotational basis, it could turn out to be a smart bit of business. For most teams that are likely to be in the mix for promotion, strength in depth is needed, as they look to sometimes rest players over the hectic schedule.

This could be McCarthy’s thinking behind this one, and Ladapo and Ikpeazu both have experience of playing in the Championship, and could turn out to be solid additions to his team this summer.