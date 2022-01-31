Cardiff City eye up deal for another Bristol City player

Cardiff City have submitted a loan bid for Bristol City playmaker Kasey Palmer, as per a report from Bristol Live.

This comes recently after Bristol Live had reported that Cardiff had made a fresh bid for Bristol City forward Nahki Wells.

Palmer has struggled to get himself in the squad at Ashton Gate this season, with the 25-year-old playing just 204 minutes of Championship football thus far.

Palmer has not played in the league since November, appearing in the matchday squad just twice in Bristol City’s last 16 league games.

Gregor MacGregor revealed at the start of the month that QPR were looking to strike a permanent deal for the 25-year-old, however, it appears that the R’s have moved on their search.

Palmer has played 79 times for the Robins since his 2019 debut on loan from Chelsea, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

The verdict

Palmer adds attacking drive and creativity in a midfield position, and whilst he is best when operating as a number 10, he is equally as competent on both wings.

The 25-year-old could add some real quality at the Cardiff City Stadium, however, his lack of football in recent months will come as a slight concern for those at Cardiff.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs could be alerted by the potential availability of Palmer, given the evident quality he does possess.

Adding Palmer could be seen as a risk at Cardiff, but he has the potential to thrive in the Championship, should he get a consistent chance.