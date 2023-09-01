Highlights Cardiff City is looking to strengthen their backline with the potential signing of Danny Batth from Sunderland. Talks are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Cardiff City have sought to bolster their backline ahead of fresh ambitions and targets under the stewardship of Erol Bulut.

While the Bluebirds were more flawed in the final third than at the back across the previous campaign, in which Sabri Lamouchi only narrowly sealed their survival, they were still played through far too easily and were prone to giving away goals cheaply.

Following some serious acquisitions in that area of the pitch in the form of Dimitrios Goutas and recent pick-up Jonathan Panzo, it does not feel like that will be the case quite so much this time around, although there is still a deficit in depth that could prove problematic if it is not rectified prior to the 11pm shut-off today.

Cardiff still currently have just three out-and-out senior central defenders, with Jack Simpson's contract being terminated by mutual consent yesterday and ever-present Perry Ng preferred by Bulut as an inverted right-back instead.

It is something that has long been on the agenda this summer, and Cardiff are now making inroads to supplement strength in depth to the backline by exploring a deal for Sunderland's Danny Batth.

Cardiff City transfer interest in Sunderland's Danny Batth

This fresh transfer update is according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, who has disclosed that Batth is in talks with Cardiff.

However, he has clarified that nothing has been agreed at this stage, so it will be interesting to see if and how this one develops throughout the day.

Danny Batth's Sunderland future

Despite scooping the club's Player of the Year award last season, Batth's future at the Stadium of Light has been uncertain for quite some time now.

The veteran defender was strongly linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers which never came to fruition, affording Cardiff a window of opportunity to swoop in.

Since then, transfer talk has cooled, although Batth now faces an increased challenge for a regular starting berth at Sunderland and has been told that he will need to fight for his place this time around by Mackems boss Tony Mowbray.

Batth is one of a number of Sunderland players who will see his contract expire next summer, which makes Cardiff's interest rather interesting.

Cardiff, of course, are still under transfer embargo until January as a consequence of the Emiliano Sala court case that they had been embroiled in with Nantes, and this means that while they can still sign players, they are unable to pay fees.

Therefore, to make the deal happen today, Batth would need to agree a mutual termination of his deal up at Sunderland- and just how likely that is remains to be seen.

Would Sunderland's Danny Batth be a good signing for Cardiff City?

Providing that Batth can find a way to leave Sunderland that fits within the constraints that Cardiff currrently find themselves in- and is content to be a rotation option- it would certainly be a shrewd acquisition from the Bluebirds.

As aforementioned, they have been desperate for more depth at the heart of defence and Batth would give them great depth in just that, although he would admittedly find it hard to displace the likes of Panzo and Goutas.