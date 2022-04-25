Cardiff City expected to finalise summer transfer for 28-y/o target

Cardiff City are expected to complete the signing of Jak Alnwick on a free transfer in the summer window.

The keeper is currently contracted to St. Mirren, where he has impressed in the past few seasons. However, with his deal expiring in the coming months, there were always doubts about Alnwick’s future.

And, it appears he will be playing for the Bluebirds in the next campaign, as Wales Online revealed that Cardiff are ‘growing confident’ that they will land the former Rangers stopper.

With Alex Smithies set to depart in the summer, Steve Morison will need to bring in a new keeper and the update confirms that Cardiff are prioritising Alnwick over Derby’s Ryan Allsop, who is attracting plenty of interest and could yet remain with the Rams.

Therefore, a move for Alnwick is considered easier to do and the Welsh outfit will hope to finalise the move ahead of the window.

If the deal does happen, it will see the 28-year-old return to English football, with Alnwick having previously featured for the likes of Blackpool, Scunthorpe and Port Vale among others.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for Cardiff because Smithies’ exit means that they will need a new keeper and Alnwick is a ready-made replacement.

Most of his football in England has come in the lower leagues, but he has improved a lot in recent years and his form with St. Mirren has understandably attracted attention.

So, to bring him in on a free would be a good addition ahead of what should be a very busy summer for Morison and Cardiff.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.