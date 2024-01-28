Highlights Cardiff City should not panic buy in the January transfer window despite manager Erol Bulut's future being in doubt.

Cardiff City bosses should not be strong-armed into panic buys in the January transfer window, after recent comments from manager Erol Bulut put his future in South Wales in doubt.

The Bluebirds impressed at the beginning of the season, with the Turkish manager coaching his side to wins over teams like Swansea City and Rotherham United that saw them rise into the top six for a brief period.

Considering the team were nearly relegated in the previous year, the performances brought him a lot of goodwill with fans at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, things have gone downhill since November, and Cardiff have plummeted down the table after a series of bad results in the Championship. They currently sit 14th in the league, with six points separating the Bluebirds from the top six with half of the current campaign still left to play.

Bulut has lost 13 matches out of 28 during his first season in charge of the South Wales club, with only six sides scoring fewer goals than Cardiff so far.

Errol Bulut's Championship statistics for Cardiff City Games Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against 28 11 4 13 35 39

The City squad needs additions this month in order to improve the side, but the club shouldn't take Bulut's comments as a reason to panic buy in the next week.

Bulut frustrated at Cardiff

Recent comments from the manager have given the Cardiff board a lot to think about, as his future could be in doubt following a lack of transfer activity this month.

The only incoming transfer the club have made in the January transfer window is the signing of Ryotaro Tsunoda, who has been immediately loaned out until the end of the season.

The lack of deals has been of concern to manager Bulut, who has not been backed in the transfer market in January, despite a number of players linked with a move to the South Wales club.

Speaking with BBC Sport Wales, the Turkish manager revealed that he may leave if more transfer activity isn't sanctioned by Vincent Tan before the current campaign is over: "I have to maybe make a decision for myself on how my future will go with the club, because I came here to change some things in a positive way. I don't know (if will continue until the end of the season), I don't know."

City are likely to require a number of additions to make the squad more competitive, with a striker the most needed signing for the Bluebirds after the departure of Ike Ugbo this month.

Cardiff should not be bullied into transfer deals

Despite Bulut seemingly dropping an ultimatum to club owner Vincent Tan, Cardiff should not be bullied into overspending in the transfer market.

The jury is still out regarding Bulut, who may not be the right manager to lead the club long term. The Bluebirds have been inconsistent this season, with a poor run of form seeing them win just three matches in their last 10.

While the manager does want to improve the squad by bringing in some new players, big financial losses over the past few years will be limiting Cardiff's potential dealings. While the likes of Kieffer Moore and Andrej Ilic have been linked with the club, the transfer fees that would be needed to sign the forwards are definitely cause for concern for Tan.

Keeping the club sustainable and stable is the most important thing to focus on following last season's narrow avoidance of relegation down to League One, so big-money transfers without extensive planning should be out of the window for the club.

The Bluebirds may also be waiting for the decision about their case against Nantes over the death of former player Emiliano Sala, which could have a huge impact on their finances if the French club are found liable for the Argentine's tragic death in 2019.

While the team is in need of new players this month, risking the club's financial future on a manager who has spent less than a season as the club is not the right way to go about things, and Bulut may just have to accept Tan's decision on the matter.