Hull City have started to find their rhythm under Tim Walter, having recorded back-to-back victories for the first time in seven months.

The German's maiden venture into Championship football started as a slow burner, but a 3-1 success at Stoke City was more than backed up with a resounding 4-1 home win over bottom club Cardiff City at the MKM Stadium - only the third victory on home soil in 2024.

Saturday's encounter brought up significant hype with it being the club's 120th anniversary fixture, and Walter's men certainly lived up to the expectations of a home win despite once again falling behind.

A plethora of men in Black and Amber put in strong performances of their own, but one man in particular showcased how his services could be pivotal in the Tigers' eventual aims of gatecrashing the play-off picture.

Mohamed Belloumi's standout performance against Cardiff City

Like plenty of his counterparts and head coach, Mohamed Belloumi is experiencing his first taste of the English game in East Yorkshire, but his performance against the Bluebirds on Saturday will hopefully be a taste of what's to come as far as those connected with City are concerned.

The Deadline Day signing showed glimpses of his ability in the 3-1 away victory at the Bet365 Stadium, but his second MKM Stadium appearance couldn't have shown a greater contrast to the disappointment felt on his debut against Sheffield United.

After falling behind to Callum Robinson's strike, Belloumi took matters into his own hands for the remainder of the first period, swinging the pendulum firmly in Hull's favour with two goals displaying the quality and different attributes he brings to the side.

The first of those showed great vision - not just from himself, but Marvin Mehlem - to deceive Jak Alnwick as the Algerian's 'cross' flew in from 20 yards out on the right side, before an exceptional move between himself, Regan Slater and Chris Bedia, with the 22-year-old rounding off proceedings with a nonchalant chip to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Despite being substituted on 59 minutes after sustaining an ankle issue, Belloumi was by far and away the best player on the pitch with a match rating of 9.6 as per Sofascore, looking to create chances at will throughout the timeframe on top of his two strikes.

Mohamed Belloumi Stats - Hull City 4-1 Cardiff City Total Average Rating 9.6 Minutes Played 59 Goals 2 Shots on Target 3 Dribbles (Successful) 5 (3) Touches 46 Key Passes 2 Accurate Long Balls 2 Big Chances Created 1 Ground Duels (Won) 8 (4) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (2) Interceptions 2 All Stats as per Sofascore

As well as his quality on the ball, Belloumi has shown a direct nature to his play, which makes him a key asset in Walter's high-energy and high-pressing system, with Cardiff's backline and midfield unable to lay a glove on the three-time international.

Mohamed Belloumi can be Jaden Philogene 2.0 for Hull City

City fans have been treated to their fair share of exceptional wingers in recent times, and Belloumi has certainly proven at such an early stage that he can easily be an adequate replacement for Jaden Philogene, who returned to Aston Villa in July.

After a season of 11 goal contributions in the Portuguese top flight with Farense, it could be argued that a player of such talent should be able to showcase such talent in the second tier, but we've seen numerous imports unable to translate their prior form.

Of course, to emulate Philogene's form under Liam Rosenior last term is an exceptionally high bar, with the England youth international unfortunate to miss out on a Championship Team of the Season place last term having recorded 12 goals and six assists in just 32 appearances.

Belloumi's play-style has shown further similarities to the ex-Tiger in just three games, and the early signs are there regarding how Hull's attacking prowess - which is only set to grow stronger with further cohesion - will run through the qualities of their summer addition, who, after initial doubt, will be available for tomorrow's trip to QPR.