EFL club remain hot on Wolves man despite swoop for Arsenal player

Cardiff City are still planning to push ahead with a deal to sign Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves, despite moving forward with the signing of Arsenal’s Jordi Osei-Tutu on a season-long loan.

A report from Wales Online has emerged stating that Osei-Tutu has had a medical with Cardiff and will sign on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

He is, of course, traditionally a right-back, with five goals coming from the attack-minded 21-year-old last season whilst he was on loan with VFL Bochum in Germany.

However, that same Wales Online report doesn’t completely rule out the option of Sanderson returning for a second loan spell from Wolves, despite the addition of Osei-Tutu.

Sanderson, 20, is a defender that’s highly-rated at Wolves, who did well for Neil Harris on loan last season.

He made 10 appearances in the Championship and returned two assists, which has led to the Bluebirds getting back amongst the race to re-sign him on a temporary deal.

Harris is currently reshaping his squad ahead of his first full season in-charge of the Bluebirds. Cardiff reached the play-offs last season, but were beaten by eventual winners, Fulham, at the semi-final stage.

The Verdict

Given the fact that Osei-Tutu is so attack-minded, he can play further forward, which would suit Harris is Sanderson signed.

The Wolves loanee was impressive last season and it is little surprise to learn that the Welsh side are interested in re-signing him.

Of course, a right side of Sanderson and Osei-Tutu is inexperienced, but Harris will want options and given the pair’s enthusiasm to impressive their parent-club, they would be good signings.

