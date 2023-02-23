Cardiff City dealt significant player blow ahead of their showdown with Norwich

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed that Callum Robinson is set to miss the club’s next five league games due to a hamstring injury.

Robinson sustained this particular issue during the Bluebirds’ meeting with Reading last weekend.

Cardiff finished this game with 10 men as a result of the forward’s injury as they had already used up their three substitution intervals by this stage of the fixture.

Since sealing a move to the Welsh outfit last year, Robinson has produced a number of impressive performances for the Bluebirds.

The 28-year-old recently managed to find the back of the net in Cardiff’s win over Birmingham City in the Championship.

Having backed up this particular triumph by securing all three points in their clash with the Royals, the Bluebirds will unquestionably be confident in their ability to cause Norwich City problems on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Ahead of this showdown, Lamouchi has shared an injury update on Robinson.

Speaking to Wales Online about the Republic of Ireland international, Lamouchi said: “It’s the worst case.

“He will not [be] available for sure, not before the international break.

“One month.

“The next five games he will be not with us.

“It’s his hamstring,

“At the end we supposed it was cramp.

“It was just a hamstring.

“We did some tests and it’s a grade two (tear).”

The Verdict

This is a significant blow for Cardiff as they would have been hoping to turn to Robinson for inspiration in their upcoming fixtures.

However, with the forward not set to make his return to action until April, the Bluebirds will need the likes of Kion Etete, Connor Wickham and Sory Kaba to step up the mark.

When Robinson is available for selection again, he will be determined to help Cardiff retain their Championship status for another season by continuing to deliver the goods at this level.

The former West Bromwich Albion man has shown already this season that he is still capable of making a difference at this level in a Bluebirds shirt as he has scored five goals and has provided six assists in 22 league appearances.