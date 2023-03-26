Cardiff City have been dealt a potentially significant blow as news emerges regarding Callum O'Dowda's fitness.

The versatile Bluebirds player is currently away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, and featured for his nation in their 3-2 win over Latvia on Thursday night.

However, ahead of Ireland's clash with France in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, Republic boss Stephen Kenny has confirmed that O'Dowda is set to miss out having picked up a groin injury.

"Callum O'Dowda has picked up a groin strain so Robbie Brady joined the squad last night." Kenny told the media ahead of the France clash, via Independent.ie.

As the Independent.ie report states, O'Dowda had previously been in line to start the match at left-wing-back, and they also speculate that the 'player is in bother' due to the fact a replacement has been called up to the squad so late.

At this stage, it is unclear just how serious of a strain it is that O'Dowda has suffered.

Cardiff City will certainly be hoping it will not be a very serious one, as they will not want to lose a player that has been a mainstay in their starting XI for most of the campaign.

Indeed, following his free transfer from Bristol City to the Cardiff City Stadium last summer, O'Dowda has featured 34 times for the Bluebirds in the Championship, scoring three goals, registering three assists, and offering versatility.

Indeed, he has been deployed in a variety of roles this season, whether it be left-back, left-wing, right-wing, right-back, or left-midfield.

Of course, any matches without him would be a big loss given the current situation the club find themselves in.

At present, Cardiff City occupy 21st place in the Championship standings, and are far from safe this season.

Indeed, they are just three points clear of Huddersfield Town in 22nd. and four clear of Blackpool in 23rd.

Crucially, though, Cardiff do have a game in hand on both of these sides.

The Verdict

You really do feel for Cardiff City if this turns out to keep Callum O'Dowda sidelined for any length of time.

In the club's current situation, they won't want to lose anyone, never mind a player that has featured in all but three of their league matches.

Sabri Lamouchi will now surely be sweating on the Irishman's fitness, and be hoping that his absence from the France clash is one out of caution.

With it being such an important match for Ireland, though, you just know O'Dowda would be playing if he could, so this is certainly concerning news.