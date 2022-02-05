Cardiff City dealt major blow as update emerges on playing duo

Cardiff City pair Sean Morrison and Alfie Doughty are both facing lengthy spells on the sidelines through, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

The duo were both forced off during the Bluebirds’ 1-0 win at Barnsley on Wednesday night, with Morrison being withdrawn early, while Doughty found himself on the wrong end of a Mads Andersen horror tackle that saw him withdrawn.

Now it seems as though Cardiff will subsquently have to cope without the pair for quite some time.

Which club did Cardiff sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Mark McGuinness Arsenal Tottenham West Ham Chelsea

According to this latest update, Morrison has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which could keep him out of action for up to nine months.

Given the centre back – who has made almost 300 appearances for the Bluebirds – is out of contract at the end of this season, he may now have played his last game for the club.

Doughty meanwhile, was making just his second appearance for the club since joining on loan from Stoke last month.

It is thought that the 22-year-old is set to be out for between four and six weeks with the injury he suffered as a result of that challenge.

The Verdict

This feels like a huge blow for Cardiff, given they are perhaps not quite safe from relegation just yet.

The leadership of Morrison would have been vital in getting them over the line in the next few months, especially with the experience he provides to guide the club’s younger players through that challenge.

Doughty meanwhile is an exciting prospect who looked well set to provide a spark for the Bluebirds, so he to will be a big miss in the Welsh capital, though he could at least return before the end of the season.

The fact this has come just after the close of the transfer window will also be hugely frustrating for Cardiff, given they are now unable to go out and sign replacements for the injured duo.