Cardiff City dealt frustrating blow

Cardiff will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their South Wales defeat to Swansea on Sunday when they host Birmingham City tomorrow.

A goal in each half from Jamal Lowe saw the Bluebirds’ four-match winning Championship run ended as Swansea outfit claimed a comfortable three points at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But with games coming thick and fast in this COVID-hit campaign, Neil Harris’ side have a great opportunity to put that behind them with victory against a Birmingham side that’re in good form.

However, the Cardiff boss revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Bluebirds will be without striker and top goalscorer Kieffer Moore for a number of weeks following a hamstring problem he sustained in the derby.

Harris confirmed that Moore will be out until the New Year, meaning he’s likely to miss at least Cardiff’s next four games against Birmingham, Norwich, Brentford and Wycombe, although an exact timescale hasn’t been put on Moore’s injury.

“Kieffer will be out for a period of time. He has got a hamstring strain from the effort on goal,” Harris told Wales Online.

“At first I thought it might have been a cramp in the hamstring and just disappointment he didn’t score.

“He has had a scan and has got a tear in his hamstring and will be out until the New Year.”

The Verdict

This is the last thing that both Harris and Cardiff needed after Sunday’s derby defeat.

Moore has been outstanding signing since moving from Wigan, scoring eight Championship goals this season, which is more than 30 percent that Cardiff have managed this term.

However, it should mean that Robert Glatzel will get his opportunity to prove his worth, and if Cardiff want to avoid falling further adrift of the top-six over the festive period, they’ll need the likes of Glatzel and others to score the goals in Moore’s absence.