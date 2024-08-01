Highlights Cardiff City optimistic about signing Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, ahead of Hull City and Portsmouth offers.

Robertson's move back to Portsmouth is likely, but Cardiff aims to secure him due to his injury-curtailed season at Pompey.

Cardiff's interest in Robertson grows as Manchester City considers extending his contract, potentially making a loan the likelier option.

It is reported that Cardiff City are growing in optimism over the signing of Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, ahead of the likes of Hull City and Portsmouth.

That's according to Glen Williams of Wales Online, who reports that Erol Bulut has described the ex-Pompey loanee as an "interesting" player, as Cardiff grow in confidence of securing his services for 2024/25.

A move back to Portsmouth would have been a transfer that suited all parties, with a step up to the Championship with a club he is familiar with, which would have done his development the world of good. Since his loan ended, it has been reported that Pompey are keen on bringing the 21-year-old back to Fratton Park.

The Manchester City loanee scored once and set up four goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last season.

Robertson was a key figure in Portsmouth's midfield until a hamstring injury curtailed his season in January but Portsmouth have been hopeful of bringing him back to PO4 for a second term.

According to Australian news outlet FTBL, the Championship newcomers face competition from Everton and several unnamed Championship and Premier League clubs, who are reportedly interested in the Australia international.

Those were then named, with Hull City emerging as potential suitors in the race to land Robertson, per an update from BBC Sport Wales' football correspondent Rob Phillips. He claimed that the East Yorkshire outfit joined divisional rivals Cardiff City and Portsmouth in the hunt for the Australia international.

This came in response to some questions concerning the state of play regarding transfers at the Tigers' divisional rivals Cardiff, who also hold a strong interest in striking a deal for the 21-year-old.

Alex Robertson's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 0 0 0 Manchester City U-23 37 7 3 Ross County 5 0 0 Portsmouth 27 1 4 Australia 2 0 0

It was revealed by Wales Online that Robertson was placed on a three-man shortlist by Erol Bulut, as the Turk looks to bolster the Bluebirds' options in the centre of the park.

It has been reported that Cardiff were looking into the possibility of a permanent deal, although Manchester City are looking at extending Robertson's contract at the Etihad Stadium, which currently expires next June, therefore potentially making a loan move the more viable option.

It was then revealed by former Cardiff reporter Paul Abbandonato that the midfielder may not necessarily be the first choice for the Bluebirds for an engine room addition. However, the latest from Williams is that a deal is now close.

Erol Bulut spoke to Wales Online after sealing the signing of Anwar El Ghazi. The Bluebirds boss was asked about Robertson and replied: "I don’t know about other offers but he is an interesting player. He is a quality, [a] good player. It is normal he has offers, so we shall see."

Rob Phillips of BBC Wales is reporting that there is growing speculation Robertson has opted for the Bluebirds ahead of a return back to Portsmouth next season.

Related Frontrunner emerges as Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers battle for Cardiff City player Stoke City have pulled clear of Blackburn Rovers as they look to seal a deal for Cardiff City's Ryan Wintle.

Cardiff close in on Alex Robertson capture

For young players, regular first-team football is imperative, especially those that have excelled at League One level who are now looking to make the step up to regular football at a higher standard.

It's also easier to be confident about a young player continuing their steep development curve when moving to a higher level after a top quality season in League One.

Robertson is way down the pecking order at City and while joining a Premier League club would obviously be appealing for him, he stands a considerably better chance to play regularly for Cardiff, who would be adding much-needed quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Not only that, but the Bluebirds would be ensuring that neither Hull nor Portsmouth sign him, thus setting them back in terms of midfielders in the meantime.