Cardiff City could sanction late Deadline Day departure for 26-year-old

Cardiff City are weighing up whether to send Josh Murphy out on a loan deal for the rest of the campaign with a number of Football League clubs interested, according to Football Insider.

Murphy has been a key player at Cardiff during the last three seasons following his arrival from Norwich City in the summer of 2018. The winger managed to make 32 appearances in the Championship last term and contributed two goals and five assists in that time.

However, the 26-year-old has not been able to make an appearance for Cardiff in the Championship in the opening month of the campaign.

That comes despite the attacker having featured in the Bluebirds’ League Cup win against Sutton United in which he scored the other goal after Marley Watkins’ brace.

12 of these 25 Cardiff City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club entered the Southern League in 1910. True False

According to the latest report from Football Insider, a number of Football League clubs have made enquiries to the Bluebirds over the possibility of signing Murphy on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

It is believed that Cardiff are now considering allowing him to leave the club on a temporary basis to run down the final year of his deal which expires at the end of the campaign.

The verdict

It has been surprising to see Murphy being left out Cardiff’s side so frequently during the first few weeks of the season. The attacker does offer something different to the Bluebirds’ other attacking options but it seems that he has not been able to convince McCarthy to hand him regular game time in the Championship.

Murphy has had injury issues at the start of the campaign and he will be wanting to get regular minutes now this season with him having recovered from those fitness issues.

The 26-year-old is too good to be sitting on the bench all season and therefore it makes sense for him to go out on loan somewhere he can rebuild his reputation ahead of potentially becoming a free agent next summer.

For Cardiff it would mean one less player on their wage bill, but it might be a risk to leave themselves short of an attacking body.