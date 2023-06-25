For the second successive time, Cardiff City are set to find themselves locking horns with the formidable force of a monumentally-decisive summer transfer window after battling relegation the season prior.

This time last year, the pulsating aura of promise and positivity had engulfed the Welsh capital ahead of the beckoning of fresh beginnings under then-boss Steve Morison, who brought in nearly 20 fresh faces in a bid to construct a rebuild and, crucially, a squad befitting of his own managerial philosophy.

Morison, however, would only last 10 matches of the 2022/23 campaign before being dismissed in a decision that opened up two separate, fiercely-opposing schools of thought.

Naturally, the first conception was that he was not given enough time to integrate, and, for that matter, integrate with his new arrivals, although, barring the very notable exceptions of Jaden Philogene, Callum O'Dowda, Mahlon Romeo and marquee signing Callum Robinson, the vast majority of those purchases are yet to bear fruit.

That too can potentially be attributed to the contrasting coaching convictions that ensued after Morison's exit, but that is a new entity in itself.

Regardless of the reasons or, even, justifications, so to speak, the bottom line is that Cardiff did not get it right last summer when doing just that carried so much importance.

Consequently, they spent pretty much the entirety of the season firefighting at the bottom end of the table for the second year in a row, and it has been realized that they cannot go on in that vein anymore.

From a financial standpoint, relegation to League One would spell doom given the ongoing legal battle in which they are engaged in with Nantes regarding payments for the Emiliano Sala tragedy, and the losses that have been registered as of recent, too, losses that would only amplify with the inevitable revenue decrease that would ensue.

From a footballing standpoint, relegation to League One would spell doom given the stature and size of Cardiff as a club, and the nucleus of high-profile players who would be seeking the exit door as a result.

It is an unaffordable circumstance, and one in which the Bluebirds hierarchy have now been, to their credit, fighting tooth and nail to eliminate thus far with the appointment of former-Fenerbache boss Erol Bulut after an extensive, wide-encompassing manager hunt.

Indeed, the head honchos at the Cardiff City Stadium are believed to subscribe to the view that the unknown, yet wholly promising Bulut can "drive them to upward heights", bringing pedigree, authority and ambition into South Wales.

The ambition is something to truly note down, though, as it sets the narrative for this article.

It has set the tone in Cardiff in recent weeks, a tone unfelt in close to twelve months, a tone that had been overshadowed by negativity and frustration, and, most pertinently, it is shared in unison between Bulut and the board.

While overarching radio silence from higher up has proved a chief issue among supporters in the past, that has been optimistically conflicted with public teasers in relation to a 'mystery signing' that could single-handedly transform the club's fortunes off and on the pitch.

Sure, we do not yet know who that mystery signing is, or if it will even materialise, but speculation has been rife nonetheless and a trail of clues has been blazed

What has been said?

During Bulut's first initiation as Cardiff manager, chairman Mehmet Dalman said some teasing comments that have inspired the present infusion of excited anticipation.

He alluded to Cardiff's current season ticket situation, of which they are believed to have amassed sales in the region of 12,000, and nudged that an imminent "announcement" could see that figure skyrocket.

"I reckon we will sell 18,000 (season tickets)," beamed Dalman in the company of his chief candidate.

"I have got a couple of other announcements to make. Erol and I have got a few announcements to make that I think will make the fans happy.

Who could Cardiff City's mystery signing be and why?

Of course, there is a speculative nature accompanying this prospective arrival at the minute, however, the remarkable renaissance of Aaron Ramsey appears a certain possibility.

Hailing from Caerphilly, academy product Ramsey surged into Cardiff's first-team at the tender age of 16 and pulled no punches as he looked more-than-assured against Championship opponents up to twice his age, subsequently alluring the interest of Arsene Wenger.

He went on to trade Ninian Park for North London in 2008 and featured no less than 366 times across an illustrious 11-year Arsenal spell prior to joining Juventus, and more recently OGC Nice- yet, recent developments could see the star-studded midfielder go full circle.

Amid a collective uncertainty, he does fit the criteria.

Ramsey, who has also been an instrumental staple of the Welsh National team, is exactly the type of player that would bring thousands of seats alone, and he most certainly would excite supporters, too.

It is also believed that the club have been working on the signing irrespective of the managerial situation, and it would have to come as a free or loan transfer given the present embargo, which prevents Cardiff from forking out transfer fees following the Sala court case.

The 32-year-old is nearing the conclusion of his initial one-year deal in France, with new terms yet to be agreed.

And, when quizzed on his future last week amid the Cardiff murmurs, he did not close the door on anything Cardiff-related and informed that being reunited with family, whom still reside in South Wales, will spearhead any possible decision following a positive campaign on the Mediterranean coast.

"There's always rumors and things like that flying around, isn't there?", he told BBC Sport Wales.

"But like I said, Friday (Wales versus Armenia) is all that's on my mind at the moment.

"This season has been a success for me personally, played a lot of games, played some good football," continued Ramsey, who finished the season with 42 appearances across club and International competitions.

"The only thing I've been missing was a few goals, but that will come.

"The most challenging thing has been being away from my family so that's the situation I find myself in, but other than that, there's been a lot of positives so we'll see.

"Being away from my family and seeing the kids growing up, things like that, and missing out on certain things is always difficult, but it's difficult for anybody to go through I'd imagine.

"So whatever we do going forward we will be reunited and back together."

Danny Gabbidon, a former teammate of Ramsey's at International level, explained how he believes it could well happen too when speaking on the BBC's Elis James Feast of Football show.

"I think this is one to watch," stated Gabbidon.

"I wouldn't rule it out, I wouldn't.

"Listening to Aaron speak the other day, he didn't really kind of dismiss it, he spoke about missing his family and enjoying his time in Nice.

"But the biggest thing was about not having his family there and then he said about seeing what happens in the next few weeks, so something is going to happen.

"In terms of his profile and what it would do for the fans as well, I'm sure season tickets have picked up since the new manager was appointed, but if you can get an Aaron Ramsey back into the club, what that would do for the fans, for the feelgood factor, the optimism would be fantastic.

"I wouldn't rule it out, I could possibly see it happening."

While the sentiments do not reveal anything outright, the prospect of what would be a sensational homecoming has not been dismissed, which will only serve to excite supporters further as talks come to a head in the coming weeks.

Why would Aaron Ramsey be a good potential signing for Cardiff City?

Although even the Welsh captain's most emphatic fans would find it difficult to contest that he may not be quite the proposition he used to be owing to a series of injuries, pure, innate natural technical quality does not simply vanish, especially when we are talking about a player of his calibre.

Ramsey is still proficient within the testing trials and tribulations of elite level football, which FBRef testifies for.

On a per 90 minutes basis pitted up against fellow midfielders in Ligue 1 last term, Ramsey scored above 85% for progressive passes (7.16), above 81% for shot creating actions (3.52) and above 79% for successful take-on percentage (58.3%), showing that he still displays the footballing fundamentals that made him one of the division's leading operators in his respective position while at Arsenal.

So, if fully fit, and fully firing on all cylinders, one can only begin to envisage the havoc that he could well wreak upon Championship defenders.

For that to happen, of course, he would need to be handled with precision and care; the expectation of Ramsey to potentially play up to two, or even three times a week is unrealistic, and he would have to be managed between games to have the desired impact.

That supervision would have to be facilitated on the pitch, too.

For reasons unknown, Ramsey has long been fielded as a centre-midfielder in a double pivot for Wales, where he has struggled with the intensity and been overrun- yet that is not his role.

Instead, the best way to optimize Ramsey would be as a number 10, where he could drift into pockets of space and try and get on the ball as much as possible when it is available and there to be won, but to have little emphasis when it is not.

He is still a pure creator and shoulders the ability to dictate games when in possession, and he could do just that with Cardiff.

With Bulut's regard as a primarily-defensive-minded manager who is not shy to launch swift transitions, Ramsey could well sit high up the pitch and hold the ball before releasing a splitting through ball over the top to the wingers, or striker, and then even make one of his trademark late runs into the box himself.

Would many Championship footballers be able to match his technical gifts? That seems unlikely given what Ramsey has not only achieved within the game, but also because of what he has continued to provide at all levels irrespective of age or other mitigating circumstances.

Attracting a player of his maintained pedigree would help Cardiff to establish a real statement of intent regarding their ambitions next term, as he would not be coming home to stay embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

With Ramsey, you simply must aim high.

Those are just the on-pitch benefits, too.

His name alone would doubtlessly allure further players to the club, and would serve to inspire and raise the performance levels of those around him, particularly some of the young prospects such as highly-regarded homegrown duo Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies, both of whom grew up supporting Cardiff and naturally idolizing Ramsey due to his performances for Wales.

His name would doubtlessly allure further fans to the club and, indeed, into the stadium as well as harvesting a vast increase upon shirt sales, which would provide exponential support to boosting revenue and ultimately aiding the present financial situation.

The financial situation is what some may regard as the roadblock to any such move, but the counterargument is that you simply cannot put a price upon some factors such as reuniting with family and coming back home.

Will it happen? Well, only a handful of people probably know at this point in time.

Could it happen? Quite possibly.

But if it does happen, make no mistake about it, Cardiff could well lay the groundwork to make a big difference in the second-tier next term.