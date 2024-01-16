Highlights Cardiff City are interested in signing Ryan Giles on loan from Luton Town to bolster their squad.

Giles had a successful loan stint at Cardiff in 2021, where he provided numerous assists.

While Luton may want to keep Giles for squad depth, Cardiff and other Championship clubs are still keen on signing him.

Cardiff City are one of a number of clubs chasing down one of the Championship's play-off spots, but head coach Erol Bulut may need some reinforcements to his squad to make that happen.

A striker is clearly on the agenda of the Bluebirds boss, who has had Wales international Kieffer Moore on his radar for a number of months, but there are other areas of the pitch that could also do with a refresh as well.

One of those areas could very well be at left-back, where Nigeria international Jamilu Collins has been a regular starter under Bulut, but could a former City loanee be about to return to the Welsh capital?

Cardiff City keen on reunion with Luton Town defender

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Cardiff's recruitment team are extremely keen to land the signature of Ryan Giles on a loan deal from Luton Town.

Giles became the Hatters' club-record signing upon promotion to the Premier League for the first time ever over the summer when securing a £5 million move from Wolves, which came off the back of a successful loan stint with Middlesbrough in the Championship in 2022-23 where he notched 11 league assists.

The 23-year-old has not always started for Luton under Rob Edwards though so far this season, with just five of his 11 outings coming from the very start of a match as Alfie Doughty has been preferred in the left wing-back area of the pitch.

Ryan Giles' Luton Town Premier League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 11 Average Minutes Per Game 47 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.2 Touches Per Game 25.3 Clean Sheets 0 Tackles Per Game 0.7 Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 Clearances Per Game 1.8 Accurate Passes Per Game 8.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Stats Correct As Of January 16, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Edwards is keen to keep hold of Giles for his squad depth, according to TEAMtalk's report, but Cardiff - and other unnamed Championship sides - remain keen on offering him a way out of the Bedfordshire outfit, and such a move would represent a return to familiar surroundings if it occurred.

Giles' Cardiff loan stint in 2021 shows why Bluebirds would be keen on reunion

Having split his time in the 2020-21 campaign on loan at both Coventry City and Rotherham United, Giles was sent to Cardiff by Wolves in the summer of 2021, where he really became an assist machine with his wand of a left foot.

Giles mainly featured as a winger on the left flank for the first few months under Mick McCarthy, but when he was replaced by Steve Morison in the City dugout, his role changed to more of a wing-back.

And despite his nine assists in 21 matches, Cardiff lost Giles after just half a season due to Wolves recalling him for squad depth, but just a few weeks later he found himself moving to another Championship side in the form of Blackburn Rovers, where he didn't achieve the same level of personal success that he did in Wales due to mainly playing as an inverted winger on the right flank.

Giles has since been pretty much a left-back at Middlesbrough and is now back to his comfortable position of a wing-back at Luton - albeit not featuring much - and with Jamilu Collins being the only out-and-out player in his position at Cardiff, it's understandable as to why the City hierarchy would want him back.

Unless Luton sign another player in that position though, then it feels extremely unlikely that there will be any movement in this one.