Cardiff City considering surprise move for Championship rival as Steve Morison’s successor

Reading boss Paul Ince is on the radar of Cardiff City as they continue their search for a new manager.

The Bluebirds made the decision to sack Steve Morison following the defeat to Huddersfield last time out, with the Welsh side currently in 18th place and just one point outside the relegation zone at this early stage.

Whilst Mark Hudson is expected to be given time to lead the team as he tried to land the top job, the hierarchy are still considering replacements and Football Insider have claimed that Ince is a target.

The 54-year-old is currently with the Royals and he has done a brilliant job so far this season.

Despite plenty of off-field issues that he has had to contend with, which included restrictions in the transfer market, Ince has Reading sitting third in the table after winning six of their opening ten games.

Ince was named as boss of the Berkshire outfit last season and he helped keep them in the Championship before earning the role with Reading on a permanent basis.

The verdict

This would be very surprising and it shows the fine work Ince has done since he arrived at Reading because his stock was low prior to that.

But, he has worked in difficult circumstances and made this Royals side one that has resilience and the results they’ve picked up this season are very impressive.

Whether Cardiff fans would be happy with having Ince is certainly going to cause debate, so it will be interesting to see what the decision makers at the club decide to do.

